Ranji Trophy 2017: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s six-wicket haul bundles out Kerala for 225

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja took a six-wicket haul to enable Saurashtra bundle out Kerala for a meagre 225 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match.

At stumps, Saurashtra were 37 without loss with Robin Uthappa unbeaten on 20 and Snell Patel on 16.

Opting to bat upon winning the toss, Kerala lost their openers early but Rohan Prem (29) and Sanju Samson (68) managed to steady the boat.

The duo put on 82 runs stand together to take the team past 100-run mark.

However, Prem’s dismissal triggered a collapse and Kerala kept losing wickets at regular intervals and even Samson failed to put up a resistance, falling for 68 off 104 balls, which included six boundaries and three sixes.

Salman Nizar (28) chipped in with some runs down the order but Kerala’s innings folded in 78 overs.

Jadeja finished with impressive figures of six for 112.

Brief scores:

Kerala vs Saurashtra

Kerala 1st innings: 225 all out (Sanju Samson 68; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 6/112). Saurashtra 1st innings 37 for no loss.

Rajasthan vs Gujarat

Rajasthan 1st innings: 153 (Chintan Gaja 8/40). Gujarat 1st innings: 90 for one (Samit Gohil 46, Priyank Panchal 34 batting).

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir

Haryana 1st innings: 119 for 7 (Himanshu Rana 35; Mohammed Mudhasir 4/34, Ram Dayal 3/35) vs J&K.

