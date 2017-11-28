Ranji Trophy 2017: Delhi set up quarterfinal clash with Madhya Pradesh

Delhi drew the match against Hyderabad after being made to bowl over 150 overs in the second innings. (Express photo by Saundarya Mehra) Delhi drew the match against Hyderabad after being made to bowl over 150 overs in the second innings. (Express photo by Saundarya Mehra)

Delhi entered the Ranji Trophy knockouts as the second best team from Group A after their last league match against Hyderabad ended in a draw. Delhi picked up three points from the game by virtue of taking the first innings lead at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Delhi will take on Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinals, while Group A topper Karnataka will lock horns with Group C runners-up Mumbai in their last-eight clash.

Karnataka thrashed Railways by 209 runs after offspinner K Gowtham returning figures of 7 for 72.

Delhi drew the match against the hosts after being made to bowl over 150 overs in the second innings.

Forced to follow on after conceding a lead of 210, Hyderabad’s batsmen came good in the second innings, with Akshath Reddy (107), Rohit Rayudu (103) and B Sandeep (93) helping them to 442 for eight at stumps.

Delhi used nine bowlers through the second innings, with the left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra picking up his fifth five-wicket haul. He took four wickets on the final day, including those of the set batsmen Rayudu and Sandeep.

Hyderabad finished fourth in the group with 16 points, after having their first two matches washed out. Delhi finished second with 27 points.

In another Group A game in Pune, Maharashtra won by seven wickets after overhauling Assam’s victory target of 216/3 in 47.4 overs yesterday.

