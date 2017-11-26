Ranji Trophy 2017: Delhi in control against Hyderabad

Delhi scored 415 in first innings against Hyderabad. (Source: Express Archive) Delhi scored 415 in first innings against Hyderabad. (Source: Express Archive)

Kulwant Khejroliya and Vikas Mishra picked up three wickets apiece as Delhi took control of their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Hyderabad on the second day in Hyderabad on Sunday.

At stumps, Hyderabad were reduced to 194 for 8, trailing by 221 runs with two first innings wickets remaining. Delhi are now in a strong position from which they could possibly enforce the follow-on against Hyderabad.

Hyderabad suffered a collapse that saw them slip from 107 for 2 to 170 for 8. They finally finished on 194 for 8 at stumps in response to Delhi’s 415, with only Tanmay Agarwal offering any sort of resistance in top scoring with 63 from 159 balls.

Earlier in the day, Delhi, who began at 336 for 5, added 79 for the loss of their last five wickets, with Vikas Tokas’ unbeaten 28 helping them cross the 400-mark.

New ball bowler Ravi Kiran and left-arm spinner Mehedi Hasan picked up three wickets each for Hyderabad.

In other Group A matches:

In Pune, Assam were 101 for 3 from 35 overs in their second innings after bundling Maharashtra out for 253.

In New Delhi, Railways were 241 for 4 from 65 overs after bundling Karnataka out for 434 (Arindam Ghosh 70 batting, Mahesh Rawat 86 batting).

