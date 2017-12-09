Ranji Trophy 2017: Delhi hold edge against Madhya Pradesh despite Mihir Hirwani’s five-for

Skipper Rishabh Pant had raced to 49 off 56 balls before being dismissed by Hirwani. (Source: File photo) Skipper Rishabh Pant had raced to 49 off 56 balls before being dismissed by Hirwani. (Source: File photo)

Former India spinner Narendra Hirwani’s son Mihir picked up a five-wicket haul but Delhi still nosed ahead of Madhya Pradesh after taking a crucial 67-run first-innings lead in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal in Vijaywada on Saturday.

Mihir, who, like his father, also bowls leg spin, returned figures of five for 89 in 27.4 overs. His effort, though, was not enough for MP to prevent Delhi from taking the first-innings lead.

In reply to Madhya Pradesh’s 338 all out, Delhi’s first innings ended at 405, after which they grabbed the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Ankit Dane to reduce MP to 47 for two at

stumps on the third day.

Resuming at 180 for two, Delhi were helped by contributions from most of their top and middle-order batsmen at the Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground.

While Kunal Chandela top-scored with 81 off 179 balls, Dhruv Shorey struck 78 while facing 120 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries, and Himmat Singh made a crucial 71 to

help Delhi take the vital first-innings lead.

Skipper Rishabh Pant had raced to 49 off 56 balls before being dismissed by Hirwani — one of his five victims — while Nitish Rana chipped in with a 43-run knock.

Besides Hirwani five-for, Ishwar Pandey and Ankit Sharma had two wickets each.

Having taken the lead, Delhi made the opening breakthrough in Madhya Pradesh’s second innings when medium pacer Vikas Tokas had Patidar caught and bowled in the fourth

over.

MP were dealt another blow when Dane was run out just before the close of play. MP led Delhi by 20 runs with eight wickets remaining.

Brief scores:

MP: 338 all out in 124.1 overs (Harpreet Singh 107 not out; Manan Sharma 4/46) and 47 for two in 18 overs.

Delhi: 405 all out in 119.4 overs (Kunal Chandela 81, Dhruv Shorey 78, Himmat Singh 71; Mihir Hirwani 5/89).

