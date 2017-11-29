Ranji Trophy 2017: Dav Whatmore, guiding light from Down Under

Dav Whatmore at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli. (Below) Tuesday’s team selfie. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Dav Whatmore at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli. (Below) Tuesday’s team selfie. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

One of the first things that struck Dav Whatmore when he took charge of the Kerala team in July was the underlying sense of awe the cricketers seemingly had for him. The coach, and the team, were at two ends of the cricketing spectrum. In a storied career, Whatmore had coached Sri Lanka to World Cup glory and was in the Indian dressing room when Virat Kohli’s side lifted the Under-19 World Cup.

The state, which produces some of the best sprinters and jumpers in the country, has played in the lower rungs of the Ranji Trophy for a decade and had struggled to crack the cricket code.

Whatmore recalls that he indulged in a little buffoonery to break the ice with the players.Early into the pre-season camp for the 30 probables at the Sri Ramachandra University grounds in Chennai, he picked up a banana from the fruit basket and fooled around.

“I give you poetic license to write what I would have possibly done with the banana, but there were peals of laughter,” he says adding, “As a coach you almost have to be, not a fool, but a comedian. And break it up a bit. There are little things you can do to keep it relaxed. They need to know that this guy is human. At the start, there were a number of them looking at me and thinking ‘here is an international coach coming, he has done this and this. What is he like, is he a disciplinarian?’ They were a little in awe but that is understandable.”

On another occasion, the coach forewarned the players that the next day’s training session was going to be really hard. When they began warming up the next afternoon, Whatmore packed them into the team bus and took them to the beach. “We played some beach soccer and on the way back we had dinner out. You need to play little tricks with the mind,” the coach says.

The obstacle race, wherein two players are conjoined with a balloon and are eliminated if they let it drop, is played on the eve of a game and results in a laugh riot.

Four months into the alliance, Kerala advanced to the quarterfinals after an innings-and-eight-run win over Haryana in Lahli – their fifth outright victory in six games a testament of the new-found steel.

The entire team posed for selfies, as spontaneity brimmed over during the celebrations amongst the support staff and the players. In most photographs, Whatmore is almost out of the frame, deliberately ensuring the players are in focus.

“This (success) is all down to the boys and the support staff. It is not a Whatmore-centric story,” the 63-year-old would say while talking to The Indian Express on the eve of the game against Haryana.

Talk to the cricketers and it becomes evident how influential the self-effacing Australian has been this season.

During a 30-day camp in July, three months before the start of the season, Whatmore used bio-mechanics to analyse each player. He also made it a point to learn the first names of everyone who attended the camp. The probables were also put through fitness drills before the team was pruned. “We know the magical 16.1 Yo-Yo test number,” he says with a chuckle.

Best practices

Whatmore plays childish pranks yet is meticulous in devising strategy and providing feedback, the players say. The well-travelled coach has brought the best practices of international teams to Kerala. Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel or being an enforcer, the coach has simply pointed the first-class team in the right direction.

As Kerala vice-captain Sanju Samson says, the difference can be seen in the manner in which the team has used statistics and match footage. “I have never played in a Kerala team before where we know for almost certain what their (opposition) playing XI will be. Dav goes deep into statistics and when he sits down for a team meeting, he has the whole record of the players who we are competing against. It is very specific and we don’t even have one per cent doubt about what we are going to do on the field. Because Dav is so experienced, we also have a good idea of how they are going to play. Knowing things like what conditions their batsmen have scored runs in helps us be prepared,” Samson says.

The players have also realised the importance of tapping the video analyst, a role which was confined to the fringes of the dressing room earlier.

“We had a video analyst earlier also. But the difference is what the coach demands (footage) from the video analyst. In Delhi Daredevils or the India ‘A’ team, the role of the video analyst is very important. They are the people who tell us the strategy and how the opponents are likely to play or the combination we should play. Earlier, videos were being shot but the difference now is that someone is asking for specific videos. People must believe that a video analyst can also contribute to the team,” Samson says.

Whatmore also thinks on his feet as a coach. Samson cities an example of the second match of the season to dispel any notion of the Australian being too theoretical.

Early in his innings against Gujarat at Nadiad, Samson had nicked to the wicketkeeper off a no-ball. Promptly, Whatmore dispatched the 12th man with a message: “You are hurrying to the ball, you are too eager to play.” Sanju calmed down and went on to score a fifty.

Whatmore has also insulated the youngsters from the fear of failure. Salman Nisar, a prolific run-scorer in Under-23 tournaments, was out caught at short-square leg sweeping Jammu and Kashmir’s off-spinner Parvez Rasool on a turning track in Thumba. Whatmore didn’t chide the youngster. ‘Salman, I don’t mind if you sweep again. If you want to sweep then sweep but just be confident,’ is what the coach told him.

In the second innings, Nisar swept the first ball he faced for a boundary and made a crucial 32. Whatmore’s direct approach has helped the team move on from last year.

2016-17 wasn’t smooth sailing. The team won one game out of the nine they played, drew seven and finished fifth on the points table. Coach P Balachandran was sacked mid-season. Samson was reprimanded for leaving the dressing room mid-match after frustration at the lack of runs boiled over.

Whatmore has tried to ensure there is no breakdown in communication. At the end of a game, Whatmore hands each player a feedback form.

“They get individual reports after very game, which includes the coach’s comments. How many runs they scored, how they made it, dot balls, ones, twos, fours, sixes, strike rate, where they bowled and at the end, all my thoughts. What I see, how I feel about them. That way you are guaranteed to communicate with everyone. Some of them have come back to me too,” Whatmore says.

Bowling coach Tinu Yohannan says the team has remained cohesive. “Everything has been open and everyone is approachable. We have been able to keep the team together in the dressing room and outside. Dav’s setting an example and everything is shared with players and support staff,” Yohannan says while talking about how well the Australian has gelled with the team.

Whatmore has taken a liking for his new home away from home. Similarities of the southern state with Sri Lanka, where he spent a good number of years, helped him acclimatise.

“The food, the weather, the little shops and the traffic is similar to Colombo. It is tropical and there are a lot of coconut trees,” he says.

The backwaters of Alleppey could be the venue for a family Christmas reunion with Whatmore’s wife planning to join him for a short break.

“We are just planning but I don’t know if I will have more than a day or two to spare.”

