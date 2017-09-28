Ranji Trophy 2017: Cheteshwar Pujara to captain Saurashtra in opening game against Haryana

Cheteshwar Pujara has been named as captain and Robin Uthappa will play for Saurashtra this season. Cheteshwar Pujara has been named as captain and Robin Uthappa will play for Saurashtra this season.

India’s test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has been named as the skipper of the Saurashtra Ranji Trophy team for their first match.

Saurashtra will play their first game against Haryana at Lahli from October 6 to 9 and Pujara has been named captain in absence of regular skipper Jaydev Shah, who will miss the opening game.

“The senior selection committee meeting of Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) was held today. They selected 15 members for the first game. Pujara has been named as captain and Robin Uthappa will play for Saurashtra this season”, Himanshu Shah, SCA media manager told PTI.

“Jaydev Shah, who has been captaining Saurashtra since over last one decade will miss the opening game due to his marriage, which is on October 5,” added Shah.

Squad for the fist game: Cheteshwar Pujara (Capt), Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Snell Patel (Wicket Keepar), Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendra Jadeja, Vandit Jivrajani, Avi Barot, Kishan Parmar, Krushang Patel, Shaurya Sanandiya, Hardik Rathod.

