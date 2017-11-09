Ranji Trophy 2017: Cheteshwar Pujara hits second consecutive century against Gujarat

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century against Gujarat. (Source: File) Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century against Gujarat. (Source: File)

Cheteshwar Pujara hit a century on Thursday in the Ranji Trophy group stage match and helped his side Saurashtra amass more than 280 runs in the first innings against Gujarat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Saurashtra skipper Pujara came at number three after Robin Uthappa was dismissed for 30. Pujara stitched a partnership of over 200 runs with Snell S Patel, who also scored a century.

Pujara had last week broken a record when he scored his 12th first-class double century against Jharkhand, breaking Vijay Merchant’s 70-year-old record to emerge as the Indian with most double hundreds in first-class cricket. Pujara’s 204 helped Saurashtra defeat Jharkhand by 6 wickets. He was adjudged the player of the match in Rajkot.

The 29-year old last played for India in the Sri Lanka tour, where he scored two centuries. From there, he left for England to play county cricket but in six innings for Nottingham, he could only manage 98 runs.

In his first two matches of the ongoing Ranji season, Pujara recorded meagre scores of 35 and 13.

