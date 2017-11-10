Ranji Trophy 2017: Cheteshwar Pujara falls short of double ton, Saurashtra post 570 against Gujarat

In his 313-ball knock, Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 24 boundaries. (Source: File) In his 313-ball knock, Cheteshwar Pujara smashes 24 boundaries. (Source: File)

Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on a second successive double hundred but his 182 went a long way in Saurashtra piling up a mammoth 570 in their first innings against Gujarat on the second day of the Ranji Trophy.

Starting the day at 115 not out, Pujara added 69 runs for the fifth wicket with Jaydev Shah (46) and 53 runs for the sixth wicket Prerak Mankad (62).

Pujara’s 182 came off 313 balls with 24 boundaries and was finally bowled by left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai.

Prerak played a breezy knock striking seven fours and a six in 77 balls. It was Chirag Jani’s unbeaten 46 that took Saurashtra past 550-run mark.

In reply, Gujarat were 45 for no loss.

Brief Scores

Saurashtra vs Gujarat:

Saurashtra 1st Innings 570 (Cheteshwar Pujara 182, Snell Patel 156, Prerak Mankad 62, Siddharth Desai 4/154).

Haryana vs Rajasthan:

Haryana 223 (Harshal Patel 83, Aniket Chaudhary 3/37, Pankaj Singh 3/60). Rajasthan 74/7 (Amit Mishra 2/19).

Jammu and Kashmir vs Jharkhand:

Jammu and Kashmir 376 (Puneet Bisht 115, Shubham Khajuria 101, Varun Aaron 4/54). Jharkhand 220/5 (Nazim Siddiqui 70, Anand Singh 68, Parveez Rasool 2/65).

