Ranji Trophy 2017: Bowlers help Kerala post 309-run win over Saurashtra

Sanju Samson earlier scored a ton in the match. (Source: PTI) Sanju Samson earlier scored a ton in the match. (Source: PTI)

Jalaj Saxena claimed four wickets while KC Akshay and Sijomon Joseph took three each to bundle out Saurashtra for 95 and steer Kerala to a massive 309-run win in their Group B Ranji Trophy match in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Chasing 405, Saurashtra resumed their second innings at 30 for one and straight away started to lose wickets at regular interval to fold for less than 100 runs.

Both overnight batsmen — Snell Patel (20) and Robin Uthappa (12) — fell cheaply, and Saurashtra could never recover from that stage.

Sheldon Jackson was the lone batsman to show some resistance with 24 runs off 74 balls but others failed to put up any fight.

Saxena ended with impressive figures of four for 29, while Akshay (3/23) and Joseph (3/27) chipped in with three wickets each to ensure Saurashtra could not make a comeback.

Brief scores:

Kerala: 225 & 411 for six declared.

Saurashtra: 232 & 95 all out in 51.3 overs (Sheldon Jackson 24; Jalaj Saxena 4/29, KC Akshay 3/23, Sijomon Joseph 3/27).

Points: Kerala 6, Saurashtra 0.

Brief scores of other Group B matches:

At Surat: Gujarat won by an innings & 107 runs vs Rajasthan

Gujarat 1st innings: 601 for four declared.

Rajasthan: 153 & 341 all out in 107.3 overs (Robin Bist 81, Mahipal Lomror 60; Siddharth Desai 5/129).

Points: Gujarat 7, Rajasthan 0.

At Rohtak: Haryana won by 18 runs vs J&K

Haryana: 184 & 167

J&K: 176 & 157 all out in 44.1 overs (Owais Shah 52; Ajit Chahal 5/53).

Points: Haryana 6, Jammu & Kashmir 0.

