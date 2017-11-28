Ranji Trophy 2017: Bengal join Vidarbha in quarterfinals after draw against Goa

Majumdar held fort and followed up his first innings century with an unbeaten 108. (Source: PTI) Majumdar held fort and followed up his first innings century with an unbeaten 108. (Source: PTI)

Anustup Majumdar struck a second century in the match as Bengal drew their Ranji Trophy Group D match against Goa to advance to the quarterfinals. Resuming at 108 for three, Bengal, who had a first innings lead of 69 runs, lost Abhimanyu Easwaran (21) and Shreevats Goswami (20) cheaply.

But Majumdar held fort and followed up his first innings century with an unbeaten 108 (183 balls; 11×4), while Writtick Chatterjee also matched his partner with a 102 not out as Bengal declared their second innings for 334 for five.

Chasing an impossible 404 target on the final day, Goa were 86 for two in their second essay at close.

With the drawn result, Bengal progressed to the quarterfinals on the basis of their first innings lead with 23 points from six matches.

Brief Scores:

Bengal: 379 and 334/5 declared from 80.5 overs (Anustup Majumdar 108 not out, Writtick Chatterjee 102 not out).

Goa: 310 and 86/2 from 26 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 53 not out; Ashoke Dinda 2/13). Match drawn.

Other Group D matches:

In Amritsar: Punjab 645/6 declared and 94/5 from 6.1 overs (Sachidanand Pandey 3/26).

Services 315 and 458 (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 124, Ravi Chauhan 112; Siddharth Kaul 3/96). Match drawn.

In Nagpur: Himachal Pradesh 353 and 323/8 declared from 96.1 overs (N R Gangta 101 not out, S L Verma 59, Rishi Dhawan 53; Aditya Sarvate 6/75).

Vidarbha 456. Match drawn.

