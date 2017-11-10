Ranji Trophy 2017: Bat beats the ball all ends up; 11 tons and just two five-fors on day one

While Faiz Fazal slammed 142, Cheteshwar Pujara hit an unbeaten 115. (Source: File) While Faiz Fazal slammed 142, Cheteshwar Pujara hit an unbeaten 115. (Source: File)

This Ranji season has been providing a sharp contrast. The in-form players are building on their successes. The out of form cricketers are seemingly going deeper in the mire. If the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Faiz Fazal are accumulating centuries for fun, experienced players like Suresh Raina and Abhishek Nayar have been struggling to score.

The rich get richer

Another ton for Pujara

Rajkot: After his double hundred against Jharkhand, Cheteshwar Pujara warmed up nicely with another ton against Gujarat at Rajkot on Thursday. At stumps on day one, he was not out on 115, while Snell Patel remained unbeaten on 156. Pujara’s run deluge is excellent news for the Indian team.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 311/1 in 90 overs (S Patel 156*, C Pujara 115*) vs Gujarat

Fazal enhances reputation

Kalyani: Faiz Fazal’s batting is a throwback to an era, when the openers used to grind down bowling. In the last match against Chhattisgarh, he took 374 minutes for his 125. Today, against Bengal at Kalyani, his 142 came in 326 minutes, in 232 balls. His 259-run opening partnership with S Ramaswamy was a record for Vidarbha.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 285/1 in 83 overs (F Fazal 142, S Ramaswamy 117*) vs Bengal

Agarwal scores for fun

Alur: Two matches ago, against Hyderabad, Mayank Agarwal had bagged a pair. His response was a triple century against Maharashtra. On Thursday, he remained 169 not out at stumps against Delhi. He is now having an average of 168.00. Pandey scored 74.

Brief scores: Karnataka 348/4 in 90 overs (M Agarwal 169*, M Pandey 74) vs Delhi

The poor get poorer

Raina on the slide

Guwahati: 6, 29, 0, 5, 10, 16 – Suresh Raina’s scores in the last six innings in the lead-up to the Ranji Trophy match against Assam looked more like a postcode. Today he was out for six but centuries from Saurabh Kumar and Upendra Yadav took Uttar Pradesh to a respectable 349 all out.

Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 349 all out in 73.2 overs (S Kumar 133, U Yadav 127) vs Assam 25/0 in 7 overs

Nayar in the mire

Mumbai: Abhishek Nayar’s poor form with the bat is a reason why Mumbai have been inconsistent this season. Nayar also provided steel in the middle-order, but 20 is his highest score this term so far. Against Baroda on Thursday, he was out for 10 and Mumbai had been bundled out for 171.

Brief scores: Mumbai 171 all out in 56.2 overs (A Tare 50; A Sheth 5/50, L Meriwala 5/52) vs Baroda 63/1 in 26 overs

Other matches

Bawne impresses

Pune: Ankit Bawne’s 92 helped Maharashtra recover after an early collapse against Railways.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 249/5 in 90 overs (A Bawne 92) vs Railways

Twin tons help J&K

Jamshedpur: Twin tons from Shubham Khajuria and Puneet Bisht took Jammu & Kashmir to a commanding position at stumps on day one against Jharkhand.

Brief scores: J&K 357/6 in 90 overs (S Khajuria 101, P Bisht 101*) vs Jharkhand

Prasanth hammers ton

Agartala: Andhra rode on DB Prasanth’s unbeaten century on the first day against Tripura.

Brief scores: Andhra 252/2 in 90 overs (DB Prasanth 120*) vs Tripura

Hosts under pressure

Dharamsala: The day one honours went to Chhattisgarh, who skittled out Himachal Pradesh for 175.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 175 all out in 44.2 overs (S Ruikar 3/20, P Rao 3/52) vs Chhattisgarh 91/1 in 34 overs

Goa take command

Delhi: A collective bowling performance saw Goa control the proceedings against Services on day one.

Brief scores: Services 228/8 in 90 overs (N Verma 64; H Parab 3/35) vs Goa

Vijay finds form

Cuttack: Murali Vijay returned to form with a solid 140 and Tamil Nadu take firm control on the first day against Orissa.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 292/3 in 90 overs (M Vijay 140, N Jagadeesan 88) vs Orissa

Haryana suffer batting collapse

Lahli: At stumps, Haryana were reeling on 99/7 against Rajasthan. Only one batsman got into the 30s.

Brief scores: Haryana 99/7 in 44 overs (R Paliwal 32; Pankaj Singh 3/25) vs Rajasthan.

Test stars’ report card

Murali Vijay missed India’s tour of Sri Lanka because of an injury. Back to the Team India fold for the home series against Sri Lanka, he scored a century in the lead-up to the first Test that starts from November 16. Pujara has now hit a double hundred and a hundred on the bounce. Ravindra Jadeja didn’t get a chance to bat today, but his turn will come tomorrow. On the down side, Ajinkya Rahane scored a duck. KL Raul got out for nine and Wriddhiman Saha didn’t have much to do behind the stumps as Vidarbha batsmen went on a run feast at Kalyani.

