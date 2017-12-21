Ranji Trophy 2017: At Eden, underdogs day afternoon as Vidarbha put Karnataka on the mat

Vidarbha’s Rajneesh Gurbani picked four Karnataka wickets at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. (Source: PTI) Vidarbha’s Rajneesh Gurbani picked four Karnataka wickets at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Vidarbha are within touching distance of their first-ever Ranji Trophy final and if they eventually get there, it would be chiefly because of Rajneesh Gurbani. The young and wiry medium pacer made the ball talk during the post-tea session at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, rolling over the Karnataka batting and all but flooring the favourites. At stumps on Day Four, Karnataka were reeling at 111/7, in pursuit of 198 runs. They should have been eight down, but Wasim Jaffer dropped a sitter at first slip to allow Shreyas Gopal a reprieve.

Karnataka went to the tea break at 69/3, with Karun Nair batting on 24 and CM Gautam on 10. The two had added 139 runs for the fourth wicket in the first innings to bail their team out. Gurbani prevented a repeat in the second.

Gurbani dismissed Nair with an outswinger in the second over after tea.

For once, Nair fished at an away-going delivery and perished. In his next over, Gurbani removed Stuart Binny with an in-cutter. At 87/5, it became anybody’s game. The medium pacer’s next scalp was CM Gautam, caught down the leg side by ‘keeper Akshay Wadkar. Gautam, though, wasn’t happy and pointed towards his pad strap.

K Gowtham’s removal, however, was straightforward — plumb leg-before, yet again off Gurbani. His spell read: 8-1-21-4. He finished the day with figures of 4/35 in 15 overs to go with his five-for in the first innings.

Swing, seam, bounce — the lad from Nagpur looked a complete package. Gurbani has made almost a habit of engineering revivals. In the quarterfinal against Kerala also, his five-for in the first innings had set up his team’s victory charge. He took four wickets in four overs to give Vidarbha a vital first-innings lead. Gurbani had received friendly dressing downs within the dressing room for not pursuing a career in civil engineering, opting for cricket instead. It was all in good spirit and now, after 24 wickets (and counting) in his last three matches, the question of making the right career choice has become redundant. With a bit of luck, Gurbani might have had another five-for today itself, but a few close calls went against him. He will have another chance tomorrow.

Resistance broken

Even during an extended morning session, a Vidarbha victory looked very unlikely. After offering stubborn resistance for 50 minutes this morning and playing a crunching square cut off Abhimanyu Mithun, Wadkar loosely hung his bat to a Stuart Binny loosener and gave a simple catch to Nair at first slip. It was Binny’s first ball of the day.

Vidarbha lost their next wicket inside seven balls; Ganesh Satish attempting a hook against Mithun and top-edging the delivery to Sreenath Aravind at long leg. Satish played beautifully for his 81 off 168 balls, but on that occasion he erred in picking the length.

Binny struck again in his next over, removing Akshay Wakhare with an outswinger. R Samarth took the catch at second slip. Vinay’s excellent thinking came to the fore in this dismissal as he left the gully open and tempted the batsman to play through the vacant region. From 222/4, Vidarbha suddenly slumped to 228/7. A three-over spell from Binny broke the backbone of the Vidarbha middle order — two wickets in three overs for just six runs.

Siddhesh Neral’s departure made things worse for Vidarbha but Umesh stuck around for 35 minutes with Aditya Sarvate and added 38 runs for the ninth wicket. And then, Gurbani put on 30 runs with Sarvate for the last wicket to take the total to 313.

Sarvate at No. 7 looked a pretty accomplished batsman. He made 47 in the first innings amid a collapse. In the second innings also, his game management was impressive after Vidarbha lost those quick wickets. He reached his half-century with a crunching square cut off K Gowtham. His 55 off 92 balls proved to be invaluable.

Umesh went full tilt as Karnataka started their chase. His first ball to Samarth reared off a length and beat the batsman. Then, the fast bowler took a brilliant one-handed return catch to dismiss Agarwal in his second over. Agarwal closed the face of the bat and the ball might have stopped on him a bit, still it was travelling and Umesh showed superb reflexes. He was unlucky not to get Nischal D, as Wadkar grassed an easy catch behind the stumps.

Nischal was eventually dismissed by a Neral outswinger, with Wadkar taking the catch. Before that, Neral made one cut back off the seam and caught Samarth dead in front. A fascinating passage of play ensued, with Umesh returning for his second spell and bowling to Nair. The duel served up Test match quality before Gurbani stole Karnataka’s thunder.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 185 and 313 all out in 84.1 overs (G Satish 81, A Sarvate 55; Vinay Kumar 3/71, Stuart Binny 3/74) vs Karnataka 301 and 111/7 in 43 overs (Karun Nair 30; R Gurbani 4/35)

