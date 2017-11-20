Ranji Trophy 2017: Akshay Wakhare spins Vidarbha to big win against Goa

Vidarbha won by an innings and 37 runs. (Source: PTI) Vidarbha won by an innings and 37 runs. (Source: PTI)

Off-spinner Akshay Wakhare ended with a match-haul of nine wickets as Vidarbha romped to an innings and 37-run win after dismissing Goa for 151 on the fourth and final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match in Porvorim on Monday.

The Goan batting faltered for the second time in the match, folding up for just 151 after making 239 in their first essay.

Vidarbha amassed 427 for three in the only time they batted in the game with hundreds from veteran Wasim Jaffer and Ganesh Satish.

The lead Group D with four wins and a draw from five matches while Goa are at the bottom of the standings.

Man of the match was Wakhare, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings after taking four in the first. It was for the third time in the season that the off-spinner picked up a fifer.

After resuming the day at 19 for two, only Snehal Kauthankar put up some resistance against the Vidarbha attack, scoring a gritty 56 in a losing cause.

Brief scores: Goa 239 and 151 (Kauthankar 56; Wakhare 5/54) in 53.3 overs. Vidarbha 427/3 decl.

Result: Vidarbha won by an innings and 37 runs.

