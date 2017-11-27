Ranji Trophy 2017: Akshath Reddy’s ton keep Hyderabad afloat against Delhi

Akshath Reddy scored 107 against Delhi. (Source: PTI file) Akshath Reddy scored 107 against Delhi. (Source: PTI file)

Opener Akshath Reddy (107) hit a much-needed century as Hyderabad grabbed a slender 23-run lead after being asked to follow-on by Delhi on the penultimate day of their Group A Ranji Trophy match in Hyderabad on Monday.

Resuming at an overnight score of 194/8, Hyderabad lost their remaining two first innings wickets with the addition of just 11 runs as Delhi, who had scored 415 in their first innings, enforced a follow on.

In their second essay, Hyderabad produced a better batting display with opening duo of Tanmay Agarwal (42) and Reddy (107) sharing a 98-run partnership.

Agarwal was dismissed by Vikas Mishra with substitute fielder Unmukt Chand taking the catch in the 35th over.

Reddy and K Rohit Rayudu (61) then forged a 115-run partnership before the opener was removed in the 70th over by Lalit Yadav.

At the draw of stumps, Rayudu and BP Sandeep (8) were at the crease with Hyderabad reaching 233/2 in their second innings.

Earlier, Kulwant Khejroliya and Vikas Mishra completed a four-wicket haul each after picking up one wicket apiece in the morning.

In other Group A matches:

In Pune, Maharashtra won by 7 wickets after overhauling Assam’s victory target of 216/3 in 47.4 overs. (NS Shaikh 108; Rajat Khan 1/31).

In New Delhi, Karnataka lead by 309 runs with 9 wickets remaining after reaching 208/1 in 58.1 overs in their second innings against Railways, who were 333 allout in their first innings. (MA Agarwal 104 not out; A Mishra 1/56).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App