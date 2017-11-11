#ParadisePapers
Ranji Trophy 2017: Aditya Waghmode hits ton as Baroda extend lead to 205 runs against Mumbai

Aditya Waghmode hit a magnificent 138 and helped Baroda take a massive 205 runs first innings lead over Mumbai.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:November 11, 2017 12:42 am
Ranji Trophy 2017, Aditya Waghmode, Baroda vs Mumbai, Baroda Ranji team, Mumbai ranji team, Cricket news, Indian Express Waghmode hogged the limelight as he hit 13 fours and a six in his knock which came off 309 deliveries. (Source: PTI)
Opener Aditya Waghmode hit a magnificent 138 and helped Baroda take a massive 205 runs first innings lead over Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy Group C match on day 2.

Baroda ended the day at 376/4 as they lost only three wickets in the entire day. Swapnil Singh (63 not out) and Abhijit Karambelkar (8 not out) were at the crease when stumps were drawn.

Skipper Deepak Jagbir Hooda (75) and Vishnu Solanki (54) also chipped in with valuable contributions as the Mumbai bowlers were taken to task at the Wankhede stadium.

But it was Waghmode, who hogged the limelight as he hit 13 fours and a six in his knock which came off 309 deliveries.

The visitors took control of the game, Mumbai’s 500th Ranji clash, after bundling out the hosts for a partly 171 in their first innings.

Waghmode built partnerships with Solanki and Hooda as Baroda went on piling the runs with the Mumbai attack looking lacklustre.

It was Shreyas Iyer who accounted for Waghmode, who was caught by Ajinkya Rahane with the score board reading 355-4.

But till then the left-handed opener had helped Baroda pass the 350-run-mark and take a healthy lead.

For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Iyer and Vijay Gohil took a wicket each.

Brief scores: Mumbai first innings- 171 all out, Baroda – first innings 376/4: Aditya Waghmode – 138, Deepak Hooda (75); Royston Dias (1-16), Shreyas Iyer (1-22).

