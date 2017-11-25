Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Young guns steal the show on opening day

Mayank Agarwal scored 173 against Railways. (Source: File) Mayank Agarwal scored 173 against Railways. (Source: File)

The first day of the seventh round of Ranji Trophy 2017 has proved to be a fruitful one for the youngsters. From Mayank Agarwal to Himmat Singh to Anmolpreet Singh, the young guns delivered when it was required. Here are the talking points from the first day of this round of Ranji Trophy 2017-18.

Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey resist: A formidable Karnataka batting line up were in a spot of bother at New Delhi’s Karnail Singh Stadium when they were reduced to 19/3 against Railways in morning session. But Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey resisted wand brought Karnataka back on track. The right-hand batting duo compiled 229 runs for the fourth wicket and smashed individual hundreds. Agarwal had already scored three tons including a triple ton and a 90 prior to this knock. Pandey too continued his form with the bat and followed his double hundred against UP with a century vs Railways on Saturday. Karnataka eventually ended day’s play at 6/355.

Young guns steady Punjab: Punjab’s Jiwanjot Singh had retired hurt after a decent partnership with opening partner Shubman Gill and Manan Vohra had departed early against Services when Anmolpreet Singh came out in the middle to carry forward the momentum with Gill. The duo put on 99 runs for the second wicket before Gill was sent back for 129. But Anmolpreet carried on and remained unbeaten at 129. Singh also stitched a partnership of 141 with Gurkeerat Mann who also returned not out at 68. Punjab concluded day 1 proceedings at 2/395.

Delhi ride on inexperienced trio: Youngsters came to the rescue as an inexperienced Delhi unit took on Hyderabad in their last group match. In an away match, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bat first but the visitors lost Gautam Gambhir for 33. But Kunal Chandela along with Dhruv Shorey steadied the ship for their side before Shorey was sent back for 32. Delhi lost wickets in quick succession before Himmat Singh dropped anchor and put the innings back on track with Lalit Yadav as the pair added 118 runs. Himmat missed out on a hundred by just run before getting run-out. Yadav though returned unbeaten 62.

