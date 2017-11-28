Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Teams ride on top performers, quarterfinals line-up decided

Jay Bista has scored two hundreds in this Ranji season so far. (PTI Photo) Jay Bista has scored two hundreds in this Ranji season so far. (PTI Photo)

The last round of group fixtures of the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 concluded on Tuesday and the eight quarterfinalists for India’s premier domestic event have been decided. Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Vidarbha and Bengal will battle it out for a spot in the last-four stage. As action moves into the business end of the competition, here’s a quick look at the top performers from the final round.

Agarwal enters 1000-run club: In less than a month, Mayank Agarwal has hogged all the limelight for his staggering numbers in the season so far. With his fifth hundred this year, the right-hander took his tally to 1064 runs from 10 innings and with Karnataka through to the next round, he will have more opportunities to improve the numbers. He scored 173 and 134 in the fixture against Railways at Karnail Singh stadium in New Delhi.

Jalaj Saxena: 482 runs and 38 wickets from six matches make Jalaj Saxena the leading all-rounder this season and the man who played a key role in Kerala entering the knockout rounds. He has chipped in with both bat and ball in Kerala’s five outright wins this season. In a crucial fixture against Haryana at Lahli, Saxena picked four wickets and scored 91 runs in the only opportunity his team got to bat.

Anmolpreet makes noise: 19-year-old Anmolpreet Singh hit two double hundreds for Punjab in the group stages and is the second highest-run getter for the state with a tally of 753 from just seven innings. In about seven weeks, the youngster has hit three double hundreds, one of which came in the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy fixture against Himachal Pradesh.

Faiz Fazal: With 710 runs from eight innings, skipper Faiz Fazal has led Vidarbha from the front in the group stages of Ranji Trophy. The elegant left-hander hit a brilliant 206 against Himachal Pradesh to take his century count this year to four, only behind Mayank Agarwal’s five. Vidarbha are unbeaten in the competition so far, having won four and drawn two out of their six matches. They sit pretty on top of Group D with 31 points, well clear of No 2 placed Bengal with 23 points.

Lad, Bista show the way: Twin tons helped Mumbai register a win in the crucial contest against Tripura. With two hundreds and three fifties in six matches, Lad has been the saviour for Mumbai and has consistently done the job lower down the order. He has accumulated 613 runs in the season so far and is Mumbai’s leading run-getter ahead of Prithvi Shaw who has scored 521 runs from matches. Opener Bista too has been brilliant at top of the order as the right-hander has already hit two hundreds in the three matches he played for the state this year.

