Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Tamil Nadu settle for three points against Tripura as weather plays spoilsport 

Tamil Nadu had to settle for three points from its drawn Ranji Trophy Group “C” match against Tripura here as rain and bad light played spoilsport on the last two days, including Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu declared at overnight total of 357 for 4, a lead of 99 runs, in an effort to push for a victory and maximum points. However, only 34 overs of play was possible on the final day and the visitors lost three wickets to finish at 91 for three.

Tamil Nadu started the day with spinners Rahil Shah and Test star Ravichandran Ashwin. Left-arm spinner Shah dismissed Tripura openers Bishal Ghosh (3) and Udiyan Bose (12) in his first spell, to reduce the visitors to 21 for 2, still 78 runs in arrears.

Bad light stopped play for some time before play resumed again.

Rajesh Banik (19) and Smit Patel (35 not out) came together to add 41 runs for the third wicket in 17.2 overs, before the former fell to the off-spin of M S Washington Sundar.

Tripura did not lose any more wickets in the next 10.4 overs before bad light stopped play again. Play never resumed subsequently. The visiting team collected one point for the draw, while Tamil Nadu got three.

Tamil Nadu now has four points from two matches and next takes on Mumbai in Mumbai from October 24 in a crucial match in Group C.

Brief scores: Group C

Tripura: 258 and 91 for 3 in 34 overs (Smit Patel 35 not out, Rahil Shah 2 for 30) drew Tamil Nadu: 357 for 4 declared (MS Washington Sundar 159, B Indrajith 89 not out).

Points: Tamil Nadu: 3, Tripura: 1

At Indore:

Madhya Pradesh: 409 and 145 for 6 in 59 overs (Ankit Sharama 52 not out, Naman Ojha 38, Vijay Gohil 2 for 30) drew Mumbai: 440 in 141.4 overs (Jay Bista 135, Surya Kumar Yadav 91, SD Lad 82).

Points: Mumbai: 3, Madhya Pradesh: 1

At Vadodara:

Baroda: 373 and 195 for 6 in 71.4 overs (Vishnu Solanki 68, Aditya Waghmode 56) vs Andhra Pradesh 554 in 149.4 overs (G Hanuma Vihari 150, Ricky Bhui 145, B Sumanth 86, A Sheth 5 for 91).

