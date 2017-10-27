Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Star Watch: How India internationals performed in the third round

A list of cricketers who are battling it out in the most prestigious domestic tournament. A list of cricketers who are battling it out in the most prestigious domestic tournament.

The 84th edition of India’s most prestigious tournament has featured a lot of international players. Some of them have fared well while others have struggled with their form. Here we take a look at the performances of the India internationals in the third round of this season of Ranji Trophy.

Suresh Raina

Uttar Pradesh skipper Suresh Raina has been out of the Indian team for quite some time and is now struggling with his form in even in the domestic circuit. In the third round match against Maharashtra, Raina had a brief stay at the crease in the first innings as he was sent back to the hut for a duck after just facing two deliveries. In the second innings too, the left-hand batsman didn’t leave a mark and was undone for 5 after facing 11 deliveries.

KL Rahul

Right-hand batsman KL Rahul, who got the Test call for Sri Lanka series recently, too disappointed with the bat while playing for Karnataka against Hyderabad. In the firt innings, he was cleaned up for 4 while in second, he just managed to score 23. Karnataka eventually won the match by 59 runs.

Murali Vijay



Murali Vijay is back in the Indian team for the home series against Sri Lanka after missing out series against the same opponents in Sri Lanka due to wrist injury. But, he could not celebrate his call in a happy manner. Vijay managed to scored just 11 runs during the first innings of his side Tamil Nadu against Mumbai. Tamil Nadu though took the first innings lead and grabbed 3 points at the end of third round match.

R Ashwin



This could be Ashwin’s final Ranji game for this season. Playing for Tamil Nadu, Ashwin scalped three wickets against Mumbai in third round match but went wicket-less in the second innings. The off-spinner has been named in the Indian Test squad for the home series against Sri Lanka.

Umesh Yadav



Umesh Yadav had a decent run in third round of Ranji Trophy for his side Vidarbha against Chhattisgarh as the right-arm pace bowler bagged 6 wickets in the match. He returned with figures of 3/87 in first innings and 3/50 in second. Chhattisgarh took first innings lead and grabbed 3 points as the match eventually ended as a draw.

Karun Nair



Karun Nair stamped authority with the bat for Karnataka against Hyderabad in second innings as the right-hander smashed 134 runs and guided his team to a win eventually. Nair scored 23 in first innings.

Varun Aaron

Jharkhand fast bowler Varun Aaron picked three wickets in the match against Haryana at the cost of 110 runs. Jharkhand later defeated Haryana by 10 wickets.

Parthiv Patel

Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel scored 25 in the the first innings for Gujarat against Jammu and Kashmir. Gujarat didn’t need to bat in second innings as they defeated J&K by an innings and 64 runs.

Abhinav Mukund

Tamil Nadu skipper Abinav Mukund only managed to score 9 for his side against Mumbai.

