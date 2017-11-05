Ranji Trophy 2017 Star Watch: How India internationals performed in the fourth round

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double ton against Jharkhand. (Source: File) Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double ton against Jharkhand. (Source: File)

India Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara might have looked off-colour in first two matches of Ranji Trophy 2017-18 season for his side Saurashtra but the right-hander proved his worth with the bat against Jharkhand in Rajkot. Pujara registered 204 in the first innings of the match after Saurashtra posted 553/9 (D). Saurashtra won the match by 6 wickets. Here is a look at performances from other players after the fourth round.

Suresh Raina

Uttar Pradesh skippers Suresh Raina’s form with the bat continued to disappoint as the left-hander just managed to score 10 and 16 in first and second innings respectively against Delhi at Palam Ground. Delhi eventually won the match by 4 wickets after chasing down a target of 252 runs.

Ishant Sharma

Delhi captain Ishant Sharma has been picking up wickets regularly in the on-going Ranji Trophy season and the fast bowler once again returned with figures of 3/38 and 3/38 in first and second innings respectively against Uttar Pradesh in New Delhi.

Gautam Gambhir

Opener Gautam Gambhir’s 86 in the first innings against Uttar Pradesh proved to be a crucial one as the hosts managed to reduce the margin of lead to 22 runs. Later, Delhi were handed a target of 252 but this time Gambhir just scored 1 run. He had also scored a ton earlier in the competition against Assam.

Parthiv Patel

Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel’s disappointing run with the willow continued. The left-arm batsman scored 4 and 23 in respective innings for Gujarat against Haryana while didn’t even look busy behind the stumps as he too two catches in the match while was involved in one stumping.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane who isn’t a part of the Indian team that is playing New Zealand in T20I series played his first match of Ranji Trophy against Odisha for Mumbai. Coming in at number three, Rahane scored 49 in first innings but failed in the second as he was out for a duck. Mumbai though registered a win over Odisha by a comprehensive margin of 120 runs.

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav didn’t really have a great match against Services as he bagged two wickets in first innings while had one in second for Vidarbha. Vidarbha defeated Services by 192 runs.

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten at 34 in the second innings for Bengal against Himachal Pradesh. He earlier scored a two but had a busy match with gloves as he grabbed a total of 10 catches in the match. The clash ended in a draw but Bengal took first innings lead and three points.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami continued with his form with the cricket ball as he scalped a total of eight wickets for Bengal in the match against Himachal Pradesh. The match though ended in a draw but Bengal took the first innings lead. In the previous match too, Shami picked up a total of eight wickets including a six-for against Chhattisgarh.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja scored 42 in the first innings for Saurashtra against Jharkhand while picked a couple of wickets in second innings. Jadeja has a double ton to his name in this Ranji Trophy season against Jammu and Kashmir where he also bagged a total of 7 wickets in the match.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair scored another hundred of Ranji Trophy 2017-18 as he notched up a total of 116 against Maharashtra for Karnataka as his side registered a win by an innings and 136 runs in Pune. Nair had earlier scored 134 against Hyderabad.

