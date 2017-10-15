Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Saurashtra in complete control against Jammu and Kashmir

Ravindra Jadeja made 201 runs off 313 balls. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja made 201 runs off 313 balls. (Source: AP)

Out-of-favour Ravindra Jadeja struck a timely double century while slow left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja picked up three wickets as Saurashtra reduced Jammu and Kashmir to 103/4 in their first innings in reply to 624/7 declared in a Ranji Trophy Group B match, in Rajkot on Sunday.

Resuming at overnight score 428 for four, Saurashtra added another 196 runs with the loss of three more wickets before declaring their innings.

Both overnight batsmen Jadeja and Snell Patel added 51 and 53 runs respectively to their overnight score.

Jadeja made 201 runs off 313 balls with the help of 23 fours and two sixes, while Patel faced 167 balls for his 94 that was studded with 14 hits to the fence.

Chirag Jani (21) and Dharmendra Jadeja (40) were two not out batsmen when skipper Cheteshwar Pujara declared the innings.

For Jammu and Kashmir Ahmed Bandey (25) and Shubham Khajuria (41) started cautiously, putting on 50 runs for the opening wicket.

Hower Dharmendra Jadeja struck thrice, removing Bandey, Pranav Gupta (0) and Ian Dev Singh (6) to reduce Jammu and Kshmir to to 67 for three.

Ravindra Jadeja removed Khajuria in the last over of the day as the visitors are still trailing Saurashtra by 521 runs.

Skipper Parveez Rasool (23) was at the crease when stumps were drawn.

Dharmendra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for Saurashtra, picking up three wickets for 36 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket giving away 20 runs.

Brief Score: Saurashta 624 for 7 decl in 135 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 201, Sheldon Jackson 181, Snell Patel 94; Waseem Raza 3/164) vs Jammu and Kashmir 103 for 4 in 46.5 overs (Shubham Khajuria 41, Parveez Rasool 23 not out; Dharmendra Jadeja 3/36).

At Nadiad: Kerala 208 all out in 66.5 overs vs Gujarat 307 for 9 in 106 overs (Chirag Gandhi 91 not out, Samit Gohel 69; MD Nidheesh 3/58).

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 423 all out in 141.5 overs (Tajinder Singh 134 Amit Kumar Gautam 107; Sunny Gupta 3/76) vs Jharkhand 97 for two in 31 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 56 not out; Aniket Choudhary 1/16).

