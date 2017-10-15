Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Roundup: Ravindra Jadeja’s ton powers Saurashtra, Nitish Rana-Himmat Singh hault Railways charge

Nitish Rana scored 89 against Railways for Delhi. (Source: Express Archive) Nitish Rana scored 89 against Railways for Delhi. (Source: Express Archive)

Group A

Delhi fightback

After openers Unmukt Chand and Gautam Gambhir departed cheaply, Delhi were reduced to 34 for 3 in 7.2 overs at Karnail Singh Stadium. However, the Railways’ charge was halted by Nitish Rana and Himmat Singh, who stitched together a rescue act. Rana and Himmat took Delhi to 120 for 3 at lunch. Before being caught by Mahesh Rawat off the bowling of Avinash Yadav, Himmat Singh smashed eight boundaries and one six to break the shackles. Rana took control along with wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat and when Rana departed, 11 short of a well deserved century, Delhi still had more than 31 overs to survive. Rawat and Manan Sharma added 111 runs for the sixth wicket to steer Delhi to a respectable total.

Delhi: 318/6 (Nitish Rana 89, Anuj Rawat 74, Manan Sharma 68 no, Anureet Singh 3/71) vs Railways

Assam bowled out for 145

In Mysore: Assam 145 all out (Gokul Sharma 55, Rishav Das 26; Gowtham K 4/20, Shreyas Gopal 3/43)

Play washed out at Hyderabad

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh

Ravindra Jadeja scored hundred against Jammu and Kashmir for Saurashtra. (Source: File)

Group B

Jackson, Jadeja hit tons

Saurashtra (Sheldon Jackson 181, Ravindra Jadeja 151 n.o., R Uthappa 37; Ram Dayal 1/60) vs Jammu and Kashmir.

Gautam leads the way

Rajasthan : 250/4 (AV Gautam 103, TN Dhillon 61, Ashok Meneria 50; Ashish Kumar 2/48) vs Jharkhand

Chawla takes fifer

Kerala 208 all out (Sanju Samson 51, Sachin Baby 49; Piyush Chawla 5/69, S Desai 3/90) vs Gujarat 60/2 (S Gohil 26 no; Akshay Chandran 1/6)

Group C

Ojha, Sharma save the day

Madhya Pradesh : 250/5 (Naman Ojha 99 n.o, Ankit Sharma 63 n.o, Wasim Ahmed 40; Akash Parkar 2/48, Royston Dias 1/37) vs Mumbai.

Bandaru pegs back Baroda

Baroda 247/7 (Kedar Devdhar 93,Vishnu Solanki 61; Ayappa Bandaru 3/46, Imandi Raman 2/60) vs Andhra.

Tripura’s 90s show

Tripura 244/7 (SK Patel 99, Yashpal Singh 96; Vignesh K 2/36, Washington Sundar 2/40) vs Tamil Nadu.

Group D

Ghosh hits ton

Bengal 283/2 (Koushik Biplab Ghosh 114, Abhishek Kumar Raman 94, Sudip Chatterjee 58 n.o. S Singh 1/82) vs Chattisgarh

Yadav. Neral derail Punjab

Punjab 161 all out (Abhishek Gupta 89, Yuvraj Singh 20; Lalit Yadav 3/47, Siddhesh Sunil Narel 3/48) vs Vidharbha: 106 for 1 (S Ramaswamy 52)

Jaswal restricts Goa

At Dharamshala: Goa 255 all out (Samar Dubhashi 39, Sagun Kamat 36; P Jaswal 4/59, R Dhawan 2/49) vs Himachal Pradesh : 2/0

