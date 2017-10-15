Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Roundup: Ravindra Jadeja’s ton powers Saurashtra, Nitish Rana-Himmat Singh hault Railways charge

Special Coverage
Ravindra Jadeja made a statement with an unbeaten 150 for Saurashtra on the first day of their Group B match against Jammu and Kashmir.

Group A

Delhi fightback

After openers Unmukt Chand and Gautam Gambhir departed cheaply, Delhi were reduced to 34 for 3 in 7.2 overs at Karnail Singh Stadium. However, the Railways’ charge was halted by Nitish Rana and Himmat Singh, who stitched together a rescue act. Rana and Himmat took Delhi to 120 for 3 at lunch. Before being caught by Mahesh Rawat off the bowling of Avinash Yadav, Himmat Singh smashed eight boundaries and one six to break the shackles. Rana took control along with wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat and when Rana departed, 11 short of a well deserved century, Delhi still had more than 31 overs to survive. Rawat and Manan Sharma added 111 runs for the sixth wicket to steer Delhi to a respectable total.

Delhi: 318/6 (Nitish Rana 89, Anuj Rawat 74, Manan Sharma 68 no, Anureet Singh 3/71) vs Railways

Assam bowled out for 145

In Mysore: Assam 145 all out (Gokul Sharma 55, Rishav Das 26; Gowtham K 4/20, Shreyas Gopal 3/43)

Play washed out at Hyderabad

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja hundred, Ravindra Jadeja runs, Saurashtra, Ravindra Jadeja India, Saurashtra vs Jammu Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2017, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Ravindra Jadeja scored hundred against Jammu and Kashmir for Saurashtra. (Source: File)

Group B

Jackson, Jadeja hit tons

Saurashtra (Sheldon Jackson 181, Ravindra Jadeja 151 n.o., R Uthappa 37; Ram Dayal 1/60) vs Jammu and Kashmir.

Gautam leads the way

Rajasthan : 250/4 (AV Gautam 103, TN Dhillon 61, Ashok Meneria 50; Ashish Kumar 2/48) vs Jharkhand

Chawla takes fifer

Kerala 208 all out (Sanju Samson 51, Sachin Baby 49; Piyush Chawla 5/69, S Desai 3/90) vs Gujarat 60/2 (S Gohil 26 no; Akshay Chandran 1/6)

Group C

Ojha, Sharma save the day

Madhya Pradesh : 250/5 (Naman Ojha 99 n.o, Ankit Sharma 63 n.o, Wasim Ahmed 40; Akash Parkar 2/48, Royston Dias 1/37) vs Mumbai.

Bandaru pegs back Baroda

Baroda 247/7 (Kedar Devdhar 93,Vishnu Solanki 61; Ayappa Bandaru 3/46, Imandi Raman 2/60) vs Andhra.

Tripura’s 90s show

Tripura 244/7 (SK Patel 99, Yashpal Singh 96; Vignesh K 2/36, Washington Sundar 2/40) vs Tamil Nadu.

Group D

Ghosh hits ton

Bengal 283/2 (Koushik Biplab Ghosh 114, Abhishek Kumar Raman 94, Sudip Chatterjee 58 n.o. S Singh 1/82) vs Chattisgarh

Yadav. Neral derail Punjab

Punjab 161 all out (Abhishek Gupta 89, Yuvraj Singh 20; Lalit Yadav 3/47, Siddhesh Sunil Narel 3/48) vs Vidharbha: 106 for 1 (S Ramaswamy 52)

Jaswal restricts Goa

At Dharamshala: Goa 255 all out (Samar Dubhashi 39, Sagun Kamat 36; P Jaswal 4/59, R Dhawan 2/49) vs Himachal Pradesh : 2/0

