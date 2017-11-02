Ranji Trophy 2017-18: The hundreds keep coming for Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw's 105 came off 153 deliveries, and was punctuated with 18 boundaries. (Source: Express Archive) Prithvi Shaw's 105 came off 153 deliveries, and was punctuated with 18 boundaries. (Source: Express Archive)

WHEN PRITHVI Shaw was just 7, crowds used to gather at the municipality ground in Virar to watch the little batting wonder take on boys double his size. Not much has changed on that front a decade on. Just that it’s everyone involved in Indian cricket who’ve been gathering around to gaze at him, now all of 17, taking on the big boys and making a prodigious entry on to the big stage.

On Wednesday, Shaw scored his fourth first-class century in five matches. It was his second in two innings. It would be considered a feat of high note for a batsman at any stage in his career. But Shaw is still only in his fifth match at the senior level and driving bowlers to the fence with disdain despite being a year shy of getting a license to drive.

His 105 against Odisha in Bhubaneshwar took his first-class average to 71 in 9 innings. To put his performances into perspective, Shaw was the batting mainstay for India’s under-19 team till only two months ago and is expected to continue in that role when he takes a break from domestic cricket and represents the country at the junior World Cup in January 2018. And he’s already played two matches for India’s Board President’s XI against the touring Kiwis - scoring 66 against the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult - a promotion that generally comes the way of those on the fringes of national selection for Virat Kohli’s team that is.

In August, Shaw returned from a tour to England with the under-19 team as the top run-getter and earned praises from coach Rahul Dravid. Since then, he’s scored at every level he’s been given an opportunity at. After scoring a century on his Ranji debut in January against Tamil Nadu, Shaw did the same in his first-ever match in the Duleep Trophy, the premier zonal first-class competition, and became the youngest to score a century, a record that had been held by batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

And it turns out, he’s got the attention of Tendulkar himself following his latest three-figure score.

"I had seen him about 8-10 years ago and saw the spark in him. He has a matured approach towards the game and a good cricketing brain," Tendulkar told The Indian Express. Shaw incidentally is now just three centuries away from matching Tendulkar’s record of 8, which is the most for any batsman before turning 18. Shaw struck 18 fours in a characteristically aggressive knock unleashing shots to most parts of the KIIT Stadium ground. He shared a 136-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane. Shaw easily outscored and outstroked the Test star, accounting for 72 per cent of the runs scored during their partnership before he was dismissed.

Shaw was equally aggressive against New Zealand’s star-studded new-ball attack and even earned praise from Boult. "I heard he was 17, I couldn't quite believe it. He played very nicely. The ball swung around nicely at the start, and it didn't seem to trouble him. He has a promising career ahead of him, if all things go well. But very impressed from the first look," the left-armer had said.

Shaw was the youngest among the three next big things, which included Sarfaraz Khan and Arman Jaffer, who Mumbai seemed to have discovered in their famed breeding ground of high-class batsmanship. But back in 2012, speaking to this paper school coach Raju Pathak had set Shaw apart from the other two.

"If Sarfaraz and Arman take 100 balls to correct one shot, Prithvi is so gifted that he can master it in 10 or 20 balls," he had said. And so far Shaw has left Khan and Jaffer in their wake with his spate of centuries against senior attacks. It’s not been an easy journey for the teenager. Though he now stays in Santa Cruz, he spent most of his childhood in Virar, shunning the pillow at 4.30 am and catching the 6.09 am train to get to the MIG Ground in Bandra for practice every day.

And it’s not just those in Mumbai’s cricket circles anymore but even Shaw’s peers and opponents at the national level who are raving about his confidence and maturity, which they believe is way beyond his years. Like India Test opener Abhinav Mukund, who captains Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy.

"He’s a very positive young kid. He has great confidence in his strokeplay and his ability to hit the ball. When he hit a century against us last week we realized that it was only when he got out that we could wrest some control over the game. The other Mumbai batsmen actually couldn’t match up to his rate of scoring. From what I’ve seen he seems to have a lot of shots on off-side and backs himself to play them against pace and spin," he said. Abhinav should know, considering two of Shaw’s four centuries have come against his team, including one last week.

Brief scores: Mumbai 264/6 (Prithvi Shaw 105, Ajinkya Rahane 49, S Lad 33, Biplab Samantray 2/26, Basant Mohanty 2/43)

