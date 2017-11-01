Ranji Trophy 2017-18: On a green Eden Gardens track, Rishi Dhawan hopes to resurrect his career

Rishi Dhawan played three ODIs in Australia in January 2016. (Source: Express Archive) Rishi Dhawan played three ODIs in Australia in January 2016. (Source: Express Archive)

Rishi Dhawan needs to reboot his career and a green-top at Eden Gardens for the Ranji Trophy fixture between Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, starting on Wednesday, could be tailor-made for him in terms of returning to form. But to become a bowler for all seasons, Dhawan needs to add more variety to his bowling, Himachal Pradesh director of cricket and head coach Vikram Rathour said.

“I don’t think you can increase pace too much. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) is one of the exceptions in international cricket who has gone from 130s to 140s. Normally, pace is genetic. But variety, variations – yes of course, you can add as many as possible. That could be a knuckle ball, a slow bouncer… and that is one area Rishi needs to work harder,” Rathour told The Indian Express. Dhawan has made a slow start to the domestic season with just three wickets in three matches at an average of 97.66. Rathour, however, defends the player. “I think so far he has played on good batting wickets. And against Services, the match we won outright, we had a more spinner-friendly wicket. But he (Dhawan) is bowling well and as a coach that’s what I’m more concerned with. This (Eden) wicket has quite a bit of grass on it. So this could be the game for him.”

Dhawan played three ODIs in Australia in January 2016. Six months down the line, he made his T20 international debut in Zimbabwe.

His career has had been on a steady decline since. KKR bought him for Rs 55 lakh in the last IPL but didn’t give him a game. Resurrection looks difficult at the moment. “I think what he (Rishi) didn’t get at international level was more opportunities. He just played a couple (three) of games and that was it. Obviously it’s very competitive. Rishi got into the Indian team as a bowling allrounder. We had Stuart Binny who played in that slot for quite some time. And fortunately or unfortunately now (Hardik) Pandya has come in, who is an exceptional cricketer. So only one slot available and four-five guys are competing, and so far Pandya hasn’t done anything wrong. So it will be tough for anybody to make a comeback in that slot. But that’s how cricket goes,” Rathour said.

