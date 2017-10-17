Mohammed Shami, Ashok Dinda operate with nine slips during Ranji Trophy match; see pic

Brngal skipper Manoj Tiwary set up a nine-man slip cordon to snare the last wicket. (Source: Instagram) Brngal skipper Manoj Tiwary set up a nine-man slip cordon to snare the last wicket. (Source: Instagram)

The memory of Glenn Mcgrath bowling to Zimbabwe batsman in Australia has relived once again on Tuesday morning in Raipur as Mohammed Shami returned to his delivery stride against Chhattisgarh. This was after Chattisgarh were reduced 109/9 in their second innings which prompted captain Manoj Tiwary set up a nine-man slip cordon to snare the last wicket. It is a rare sight in cricket when apart from the batsman and the bowler all the nine fielders are in the slip cordon.

Revealing the though-process behind it, skipper Tiwary while speaking to Sportstar Live, said, “The idea was to not allow the batsmen to get away with any of the edges. I didn’t want to leave any gaps in between. A bowler gets the psychological advantage if he sees all the nine fielders in the slips.”

After being enforced with the follow-on in the Group D, Chhattisgarh resumed their innings at 229 for 5 but lost the last five batsmen for only 30 more runs and was bundled out for 259. As a result Bengal won the match by an innings and 160 runs.

Pacer Ashok Dinda returned with figures of 10/47 while Mohammad Shami grabbed eight wickets in the match.

Brief Scores:

Bengal: 529/7 decl.

Chhattisgarh: 110 & 259 in 81.4 overs (Abhimanyu Chauhan 115, Ashutosh Singh 71, Mohammed Shami 6/61, Ashok Dinda 3/26).

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd