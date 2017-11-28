Ranji Trophy 2017-18: K Gowtham’s perfect 10 scripts big win for Karnataka

Krishnapp Gowtham returned with a match haul of ten wickets against Railways. (Express photo by Somya Kapoor) Krishnapp Gowtham returned with a match haul of ten wickets against Railways. (Express photo by Somya Kapoor)

Little over two months ago, Karnataka all-rounder Krishnapp Gowtham was dropped from India A squad for the match against New Zealand on disciplinary ground. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was not pleased with the off-spinner for choosing Duleep Trophy over a fixture in the Karnataka Premier League. The 29-year-old tendered an unconditional apology but he didn’t feature in the India A match as the matter was referred to the board’s disciplinary committee.

He was replaced by Karn Sharma in the India Red squad and the leggie made most of the opening with a good show in the Duleep Trophy which earned him a call to the India A squad for the New Zealand series. Last two months have been a roller-coaster ride for Gowtham and with India A opportunity lost, he directed all his energies towards the Ranji Trophy 2017-18 and commenced the season with a bang. 149 with the bat and seven wickets with the ball made it a memorable start against Assam in the opener.

While he could manage only ten wickets from the next four games, he ensured to conclude the group stages just like he started them. In what was more of a dead rubber for table-toppers Karnataka, Gowtham pulled off an unlikely win for the giants as he returned with a match haul of ten wickets. Mayank Agarwal’s twin tons put the visitors in a commanding position and an early declaration on the final day put the onus on the bowlers to deliver the goods. Karnataka handed a target of 377 to the hosts after declaring their innings at 4/275 on day 4.

The idea of declaring the innings early in the morning did work for Karnataka as Gowtham gave his side the early breakthrough in the form of Shivakant Shukla’s wicket and continued with his good show to reduce the hosts to 83/4. Railways continued to slip and lost half their side without even touching the hundred-run mark. Mahesh Rawat, centurion from the first innings, did try to resist but Gowtham was too good and trapped him in front and the hosts were eventually bundled out for 167 and handed Karnataka a thumping 209-run win.

There wasn’t much assistance from the surface but sticking to the right areas worked in the off-spinner’s favour. The pitch was on the slower side and uneven bounce did make life difficult for the batsmen.

“It wasn’t turning as much as we expected it to turn. After looking at the wicket first up, we thought it would provide a lot more turn but that didn’t happen. It’s good that we played on this kind of a track in our last league game. We have earlier played on tracks that were slow but this was slow as well as the ball kept low so this was a good experience for us,” Gowtham said about the pitch.

Karnatka acting skipper Karun Nair operated with men around the bat for most of the day and never released the pressure. Mentioning about the plans and keeping the fielders close-in, Gowtham said, “We were going for an outright win so we had to attack the batsmen. We were always thinking of getting wickets and containing them from scoring runs.”

Gowtham returned with ten wickets from the match and was happy to contribute in the win which helped Karnataka end the group stage as table toppers of Group A.

“I’m not focusing on personal achievements and just happy that our team topped the table. But it does feel good after picking up 7 wickets in the innings. The last time I picked up 7 wickets was in last Ranji Trophy season. I was among the wickets but didn’t have a big wicket-haul so this one will surely help me gain more confidence.

“In the first innings, we were focusing on giving as less runs as possible and keeping the areas tight. Basically we had to attack and as well as defend in first innings but here in second innings, we were more attacking to get the wickets as we had less time,” he added.

With win in this game and points under their belt, Gowtham said that the Karnataka team is riding high on success and are aiming to lift the title this season.

“I ended up with same number of wickets as last year but played one match less as compared to previous season. It’s a good feeling and confidence of the team is really high. Everyone is looking to go out there and win the tournament,” he said.

“We have a trainer who gives us our regime depending upon our workload and we follow it blindly,” Gowtham told when asked about his fitness regime. Krishnappa Gowtham returned with 7/72 in this innings and now has a total tally of 27 in the tournament.

