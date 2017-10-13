Ranji Trophy 2017-18 Delhi have their task cut out against gutsy Railways

Delhi missed out on a chance to get full points against Assam after failing to get 20 wickets in time to go for the kill. (Source: File) Delhi missed out on a chance to get full points against Assam after failing to get 20 wickets in time to go for the kill. (Source: File)

Delhi will face a sterner test against a quality Railways side when they square off in the second group A league encounter of the Ranji Trophy at the Karnail Singh Stadium, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi missed out on a chance to get full points against Assam after failing to get 20 wickets in time to go for the kill.

Railways, on the other hand, spectacularly defended a target of 93 by getting Uttar Pradesh all out for 72.

For Delhi, vice-captain Milind Kumar will be unavailable for this game as he has been selected in the Board President’s XI squad for the New Zealand warm-up game.

Aditya Sachdeva has been drafted for this game in place Milind.

It will be interesting to see what kind of the combination Delhi skipper Ishant Sharma will go for in this game considering both his spinners — left-arm orthodox Mannan Sharma and off-spinner Pulkit Narang — didn’t do well on a docile Kotla track.

The Karnail Singh track could have a bit more assistance for pacers.

Delhi will again depend on their seasoned opened Gautam Gambhir, who started his season with a hundred along with Nitish Rana.

Unmukt Chand’s poor form is a worry which has now continued for some seasons now. Unmukt is living on borrowed time and would really need to step up his game to keep his place in the side.

For Railways, they won’t get the services of their in- form leg-spinner Karn Sharma, who is out on India A duty.

Anureet Singh and Deepak Bansal are the two pacers for Railways, while batting mainstay will be Arindam Ghosh.

