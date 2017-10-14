Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Bengal in complete control against Chhattisgarh after day one

Skipper Manoj Tiwary, playing his 100th first-class game, is unbeaten on 14. (Source: File) Skipper Manoj Tiwary, playing his 100th first-class game, is unbeaten on 14. (Source: File)

Opener Koushik Ghosh struck his maiden first-class hundred on his return to the side after three and half years as Bengal were comfortably placed at 283 for 2 against Chhattisgarh in a Group D Ranji Trophy encounter, in Raipur on Saturday.

Playing only his second game for Bengal, left-handed Ghosh scored 114 off 221 deliveries adding 159 runs for the opening stand with another southpaw Abhishek Raman (94 off 177 balls).

Ghosh also added 98 runs for the second wicket with Sudeep Chatterjee (58 batting), who once again looked in fine nick having scored hundred in the opening round encounter against Services.

Chhattisgarh captain Mohammed Kaif used as many as eight bowlers but didn’t get much help from a placid Veer Narayan Singh Stadium wicket.

Ghosh and Raman were both cautious but they managed to punish the loose deliveries getting 11 and 13 boundaries respectively.

Raman was unlucky to miss out on a maiden hundred as he was caught by Amandeep Khare off debutant shubham Singh’s bowling.

Ghosh, who came in place of Abhimanyu Easwaran, currently on India A duty, grabbed the golden opportunity with both hands as he hit some good drives and also used his feet well.

He was unlucky to get run out during the final hour of play.

Skipper Manoj Tiwary, playing his 100th first-class game, is unbeaten on 14 alongside Chatterjee, who has hit six boundaries in 87 balls so far.

Brief scores:

Bengal 1st innings: 283/2 (Koushik Ghosh 114, Abhishek Raman 94, Sudeep Chatterjee 58 batting) vs Chhattisgarh.

2) Goa 1st innings: 255 (Shagun Kamat 36, Pankaj Jaiswal 4/59). Himachal Pradesh: 2/0.

3) Punjab 1st innings: 161 all out (Abhishek Gupta 89, Yuvraj Singh 20, Lalit Yadav 3/47, S Neral 3/48). Vidarbha 1st innings: 106/1

