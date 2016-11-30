Ranji Trophy 2016: Imtiaz Ahmed fiver gives Uttar Pradesh first innings lead against Railways

Imtiaz Ahmed produced an impressive bowling show as his five-wicket haul helped UP shot Railways out for 213. Imtiaz Ahmed produced an impressive bowling show as his five-wicket haul helped UP shot Railways out for 213.

Imtiaz Ahmed produced an impressive pace-bowling show as his five-wicket haul helped Uttar Pradesh shot Railways out for 213 to take a crucial first innings lead on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match.

Ahmed’s 5 for 34 triggered Railways’ collapse from 147 for 2 to 213 all out in 79.4 overs, giving Uttar Pradesh a 46-run first-innings lead at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here.

Railways, who began the day on 18 for 1, were going strong with a 124-run third-wicket partnership between Saurabh Wakaskar (74) and Arindam Ghosh (58). But Ahmed bowled Ghosh to break that partnership and then ran through Railways’ lower order with the help of Kuldeep Yadav (2/75).

Uttar Pradesh had scored 259 in their first innings on Tuesday.

In the second innings, Uttar Pradesh were 64 for 2 at stumps. They now have an overall lead of 110 runs with eight second innings wickets in hand.

Opener Shivam Chaudhary was batting on 36 while Kuldeep Yadav was the other not out batsman without scoring at the draw of stumps.

Brief Scores:

Uttar Pradesh: 259 & 64 for 2 in 27 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 36 batting).

Railways: 213 all out in 79.4 overs (Saurabh Wakaskar 74, Arindam Ghosh 58; Imtiaz Ahmed 5/34).

