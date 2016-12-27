Two lefties take Jharkhand on the right path

Ishan’s 86, studded with nine fours and six sixes, came off only 61 balls, as Jharkhand surpassed the target of 176 in only 30.2 overs . Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana Ishan’s 86, studded with nine fours and six sixes, came off only 61 balls, as Jharkhand surpassed the target of 176 in only 30.2 overs . Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana

Sometimes, you need a bit of bravado to create history. Sunny Gupta and Ishank Jaggi, Jharkhand’s senior players, were about to take the decision in the dressing room that would turn the game on its head, and bring them closer to history. Jharkhand were set 178 to win, they had never reached the semi-finals before when the senior pros had a brain wave.

They wanted to send the 19-year old Ishan Kishan to open the innings. Gamble, yes, but also it had logic. Kishan, though, was reluctant to open, and wanted to go in at his usual no 5 slot. Jaggi was busy trying to convince him: “Lagega toh match jaldi khatam hoga he” (If you connect, match would get over soon).

Kishan wasn’t sure but when the big daddy of the team Saurabh Tiwary joined in the chorus, he couldn’t refuse any longer. Tiwary was the captain and he too felt that Kishan should be unleashed straight up at the top. “If he connects and remains unbeaten till the first 15 overs, he can finish off the game.” Tiwary felt.

And so Kishan padded up and went in to create history at the Motibaugh ground. He hit cleanly, remained aggressive throughout, and slammed some powerful shots to ensure Jharkhand, who were reduced to a 10-man team mind you for the last couple of days, finished off the game with five wickets in hand.

Kishan didn’t take too long to set the tone and announce his intent. His first big shot was a flick for a six over square-leg off Harshal Patel, the wrecker-in-chief in the first innings. He then steered a boundary to third man and the twin-strikes gave the teenager the required confidence-booster.

Two years ago, Kishan had failed during his stint as India U-19 captain (73 runs in six innings as an opener) and it was something that had hurt the boy. A stunning performance to pave way for Jharkhand’s maiden entry to Ranji semi-finals would have made up for it.

Psychological leap

The Bangladesh sojourn for U-19 world cup was dismal batting-wise but it proved to be a big leap mentally as Kishan got an opportunity to interact with Rahul Dravid, the Under-19 coach. At the end of the tournament, Dravid had a straight talk with the teenager. He was asked whether he would be happy just playing the Indian Premier League or wants to aim bigger and think about playing for India. Dravid also had technical advice to go along with his mental fine-tuning. The youngster was told to improve his footwork and told how to commit entirely forward or back to use the depth of the crease better.

It all came together this season as even before this quarter-final, Kishan has been playing a few violent knocks. More importantly, they haven’t been the hit-and-giggle variety but substantial in duration and output. It was again visible on Monday.

He crashed Amit Mishra for two boundaries and even charged the mediumpacer Mohit Sharma for a six and a four in the 11th over. The plunder continued next over when he looted Mishra for two fours. When Haryana brought in the other leggie, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kishan welcomed him with a huge six over extra cover.

The next delivery disappeared over long-off, and you could sense the damage was done. Haryana, it seemed, too felt the same way.

The teenager had triumphed. He kept the sixes and fours coming – Harshal Patel bleeded couple of forus, Rajat Palliwal was bashed for a six. The Patna boy rushed out to Patel and tonked him for a six over long-on and he fell, trying to repeat the shot but was caught by Mohit at mid-on. Kishan’s 86 had nine fours and six sixes, and by the time he fell, Jharkhand were 139 for 2, needing just 39 more runs. Chahal removed Jaggi and Virat Singh and Sumit Kumar, the wicketkeeper-batsman, fell with just four runs left but Jharkhand won the game with five wickets, and a day, to spare.

First session blues

Earlier, Haryana resumed their day on 146 for 2 were all out on 262. Six wickets fell in first session. From been 173 for 7, Haryana managed to add a respectable total of 262 with Sanjay Pahal (29) and Harshal Patel (25) playing cameos innings.

Last year too, they had qualified for the quarter-finals but choked in front of Mumbai. This year, a teenager with skill and attitude, and seniors with desire have taken them to the final four.

Even as Kishan stole everyone’s hearts on the fourth day, the efforts of Shabaz Nadeem shouldn’t be forgotten for it was he who put Jharkhand in the path of history in the first place. He grabbed four wickets in the second innings and his 11 in the game was what set Jharkhand on the path to victory. It was just his third 10-wicket haul in First-Class cricket.

Brief Scores: Haryana 258 and 242 (Chaitanya Bishnoi 52, Shivam Chauhan 43, Shahbaz Nadeem 4/78, Samar Quadri 3/75) lost to Jharkhand 345 and 178/5 (Ishan Kishan 86) by 5 wickets.