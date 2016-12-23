Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Shahbaz Nadeem runs riot to reduce Haryana to 251/7

Shahbaz Nadeem picked up the wickets of Nitin Saini, Shubham Rohilla, Shivam Chauhan, Chirag Bishnoi and Rajat Paliwal. PTI Shahbaz Nadeem picked up the wickets of Nitin Saini, Shubham Rohilla, Shivam Chauhan, Chirag Bishnoi and Rajat Paliwal. PTI

Left-arm orthodox bowler Shahbaz Nadeem returned with a five-wicket haul to help Jharkhand reduce Haryana to 251 for seven in the opening day of the quarterfinal match of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament.

Nadeem (5/75) singlehandedly demolished Haryana's top-order to give the initial edge to Jharkhand in th five-day game.

Nadeem picked up the wickets of Nitin Saini (22), Shubham Rohilla (18), Shivam Chauhan (23), Chirag Bishnoi (41) and Rajat Paliwal (42).

Sanjay Pahal (38 not out) and Harshal Patel (22 not out) were at the crease at the close of play on the first day.

All Haryana batsmen got starts and reached double digit scores before being dismissed.

The onus is now on Pahal and the remaining batsmen to prolong Haryana’s first innings and take them to a good total.

Brief Scores:

Haryana: 251 for seven in 90 overs (Rajat Paliwal 42, Chirag Bishnoi 41; Shahbaz Nadeem 5/75).