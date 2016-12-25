Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Samit Gohel’s unbeaten ton puts Gujarat in command

Opener Samit Gohel hit an unbeaten century to take Gujarat to a commanding position against Odisha in a quarterfinal match of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament, in Jaipur on Sunday.

Gohel remained unbeaten on 110 as Gujarat piled up 246 for three in their second innings at the end of the third day’s play at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Gohel’s runs came off 291 balls with the help of 14 boundaries. He was ably supported by Priyank Panchal (81) as the duo shared 149 runs for the opening wicket.

At stumps, Manpreet Juneja (6 not out) was occupying the crease along side Gohel as Gujarat extended the overall lead to 310 runs with seven wickets in hand and two full day’s play remaining.

For Odisha, left-arm orthodox bowler Dhiraj Singh picked up two wickets giving away 69 runs.

Earlier resuming at the overnight score of 184 for eight in reply to Gujarat’s 263 all out, Odisha added just 15 runs before being bowled out for 199 in 73.1 overs in their first innings.

Deepak Behera, coming out to bat at the overnight score of 34, remained unconquered on 41.

India international Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball for Gujarat with impressive figures of five for 41 from 23 overs.

With two full day’s play remaining, Gujarat will definitely go for an outright win en route to the semi-finals.

Brief Scores: Gujarat: 263 & 246 for three in 86 overs (Samit Gohel 110 not out, Priyank Panchal 81; Dhiraj Singh 2/69). Odisha: 199 all out in 73.1 overs (Suryakant Pradhan 47; Jasprit Bumrah 5/41)