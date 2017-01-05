Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Prithvi Shaw’s maiden ton leads Mumbai into final

Aditya Tare finished the chase for Mumbai. (Source: Express file) Aditya Tare finished the chase for Mumbai. (Source: Express file)

Prithvi Shaw played an anchoring knock of 120 as the defending champions Mumbai cruised into the finals of Ranji Trophy 2016-17 season, beating Tamil Nadu by six wickets. Aditya Tare and Siddesh Lad completed the task for Mumbai.

The 17-year old, Shaw, scored his maiden first-class hundred on his debut for Mumbai. Shaw shared three crucial partnership with Praful Waghela, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav to take his team over the line.

Mumbai, contesting to win their 43rd Ranji title will play Gujarat, who beat Jharkhand by 123 runs in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Asked to chase 251 runs on the final day of the match, Mumbai openers Prithvi and Praful put up a 90 run stand before Praful was caught by Vijay Shankar off Baba Aparajith.

In the first innings, Tamil Nadu scored 350 runs while Mumbai replied with 411 runs. No player had scored a century in the first innings from either teams. Tamil Nadu, having conceded a lead in the first innings, declared their second innings on 356/6, setting Mumbai a target of 251 on the fifth and final day of the match. Baba Indrajith and Abhinav Mukund scored tons in the second innings and helped their team score at a quick rate.

Chasing the target, Mumbai began with an optimistic mindset and Prithivi anchored the chase before Mumbai won the match with six wickets in hand.

