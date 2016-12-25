Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Mumbai in command against Hyderabad

A clinical display by the bowlers gave Mumbai a crucial first innings lead before captain Aditya Tare’s fine show with the bat helped them reach to a commanding position on the third day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Hyderabad in Raipur on Sunday.

On a topsy-turvy day, defending champions Mumbai bowled out Hyderabad, who began the day on 167/3, for 280 with left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil picking up three of the five wickets to fall. Abhishek Nayar, who made 59 in the first innings, took 4 wickets for 60.

Hyderabad needed 127 runs to wipe out the first innings deficit and they came within 15 runs of the lead. But a lower order collapse resulted Hyderabad slipping from 255 for 5 to 280 all out. Wicketkeeper Kolla Sumanth battled through to make 44 and he was the last man to be dismissed.

Mumbai, who had scored 294 all out in their first innings, were 102 for 3 in their second innings from 35 overs at the at the draw of the stumps.

In their second innings, Mumbai were rattled early as they slipped to 52 for 3, with Mohammad Siraj dismissing Shreyas Iyer (12) and Suryakumar Yadav (3).

But, opener Praful Waghela (27 batting) and Tare (39 batting) steered Mumbai to safety with an unbroken 50-run fourth-wicket stand.

Mumbai have now taken an overall lead of 116 runs with seven second innings wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Mumbai: 294 and 102 for 3 in 35 overs (Aditya Tare 39 batting, Praful Waghela 27 batting). Hyderabad: 280 all out (Tanmay Agarwal 82, S Badrinath 56, Abhishek Nayar 4/60, Vijay Gohli 3/59)