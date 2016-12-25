Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Jharkhand put one foot in seim-final after lead over Haryana

Jharkhand secured a crucial first innings lead, courtesy smart batting from the lower-order batsmen, even as Haryana was fighting hard in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, in Baroda on Sunday.

Starting the day at a solid 228 for three, Jharkhand’s first innings folded at 345 as they took a 87-run lead over their opponents with Virat Singh (107) scoring his second first class century.

Virat had started at 81 even as his partner Ishank Jaggi (77) could not add a single run to his overnight total.

Crucial contributions from Shabaz Nadeem (34) and Rahul Shukla (28) ensured that Jharkhand had enough runs on the board.

At the end of day three, Haryana were 146 for two, effectively 59 runs ahead with leg-break bowler Samar Quadri scalping both the Haryana batsmen.

Haryana medium paceman Harshal Patel got success in the third over of the day when he bowled both Jaggi and Ishan Kishan (0) on successive deliveries.

In his next over, he dismissed Kaushl Singh (0), having him caught behind. Three quick wickets pegged Jharkhand back a bit but Nadeem provided good support to Virat as they added 57 runs for the seventh wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal broke the partnership by catching Nadeem in his follow through and soon also got rid of Virat but Shukla and Quadri managed to get some crucial runs for Jharkhand with their gritty batting.

Ashish Kumar did not come out to bat for Jharkhand due to injury.

When Haryana came out to bat, openers Nitin Sani (41) and Shubham Rohilla (43) provided a good start but both were removed by Quadri.

Brief Scores: Haryana: 258 and 146 for 2 in 50 overs. Jharkhand 1st innings: 345 all out (Virat Singh 107, I Jaggi 77; H Patel 4/46, Y Chahal 3/85).