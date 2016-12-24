Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Jharkhand off to solid start against Haryana

Ishank Jaggi hit 11 fours in his 149-ball stay at the Moti Bagh Stadium. (Source: Express File) Ishank Jaggi hit 11 fours in his 149-ball stay at the Moti Bagh Stadium. (Source: Express File)

Virat Singh (81) and Ishank Jaggi (77) slammed unbeaten fifties as Jharkhand reached 228-3 in their first innings after dismissing Haryana for 258 on the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match.

Virat blasted 10 boundaries and a six in his 240-ball innings, while Jaggi hit 11 fours in his 149-ball stay at the Moti Bagh Stadium .

At stumps, Jharkhand were trailing by 30 runs with seven wickets in hand with two more days to go.

For Haryana, Harshal Patel (1/24), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/67) and Amit Mishra (1/62) were among wickets.

Resuming at 251-7, Haryana’s first innings folded for 258 in 95.3 overs with S Nadeem returning with a seven-wicket haul, which included the wickets of overnight batsmen Sanjay Pahal (39) and Harshal Patel (22) this morning.

In reply to Haryana’s first innings total, Jharkhand were dealt an early blow when opener Anand Singh was caught and bowled by Chahal in the 4th over.

Sumit Kumar (19) and Virat then tried to steady the innings and added 37 runs before the opener was dismissed by Mishra with wicket-keeper Nitin Saini doing a good work behind the stumps.

Skipper SS Tiwary (23) then joined Virat and the duo added another 36 runs when the left-handed batsman was caught by Rajat Paliwal off Patel’s bowling.

Virat and Jaggi then shared an unconquered 146-run stand to take the team close to the 250-mark.

Brief Scores:

Haryana 1st innings: 258

Jharkhand 1st innings: 228-3 in 82 overs (Virat Singh 81 not out; Harshal Patel 1/24).