Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Jasprit Bumrah’s four wickets keep Gujarat ahead against Odisha

Seamer Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul helped Gujarat take upper hand against Odisha in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match in Jaipur on Saturday.

At stumps on the second day, Odisha were 184 for eight in their first innings, trailing Gujarat by a good 79 runs with just two wickets remaining. Had it not been for number nine bat Suryakant Pradhan’s counter-attacking 27-ball 47, chances are Odisha’s innings wouldn’t have lasted the day.

Overnight 197 for seven, Gujarat were earlier bowled out before lunch for 263, with Basant Mohanty picking up his 16th five-wicket haul in first-class matches.

Reduced to 71 for seven on the opening day after being sent into bat, Gujarat were rescued by a seventh-wicket partnership of 154 runs between Chirag Gandhi (81) and Rush Kalaria (73).

While Gandhi found the fence nine times, off-spinner Kalaria struck nine boundaries and a six. Mehul Patel hit three fours and two sixes in his 28 before the Gujarat innings came to an end in 95.4 overs.

Mohanty returned figures of 5/68, while his seam bowling partner Deepak Behera had three wickets to his name at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Gujarat lost opener Ranjit Singh early, but were rescued by an 82-run second-wicket partnership between Sandeep Pattnaik (43) and Subhranshu Senapati (30).

However, Senapati’s wicket in the 35th over triggered a slide and Odisha were soon struggling at 101/7, with Bumrah doing the bulk of damage.

Like Gujarat, Odisha too were helped by a lower-order resistance through Deepak Behera (34) and Pradhan’s blazing knock that contained five sixes and two fours. The two added 72 runs for the eighth wicket before Pradhan was dismissed by Rujul Bhatt.

At the end of the day’s play, Behera was batting in the company of Mohanty (4).