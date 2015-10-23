Ranji Trophy 2015, Group A: Delhi in spot of bother after Bengal post 357

Unmukt Chand was out LBW to pragyan Ojha after scoring 13. (Source: Express file)

Delhi looked in some sort of discomfort at home turf for the first time this season as they reached 100 for three in reply to Bengal’s 357 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy group league cricket encounter, in New Delhi on Friday.

On a tricky Kotla surface with variable bounce, Ashoke Dinda (1-27) removed Gautam Gambhir (0) leg before in the very first over as the India discard was beaten for pace.

Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha (1/28) then dismissed Gambhir’s deputy Unmukt Chand (13) with a ball that kept low and caught him plumb in-front.

Debutant Risabh Panth (28) looked in flowing touch as he tonked Ojha for a straight six and hit some elegant drives off Dinda.

Just when he was looking set, indiscretion cost him as he tried to cut a Veer Pratap Singh (1-17) delivery edging one to Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps.

However young left-hander Nitish Rana (30 batting) continued his consistent form adding 44 runs for the fourth wicket with Milind Kumar (20 batting).

Earlier, Bengal could not capitalise on their overnight score of 272 for three as they lost their seven wickets in one and half sessions with addition of 85 runs to finish their first innings in 135.5 overs.

The slide started in 96th over when Parvinder Awana (1-55) castled Sudeep Chatterjee (116) after he had hit 12 boundaries. The partnership with Wriddhiman (72) yielded 155 runs.

Next over, it was poor calling from Pankaj Shaw (5) that saw Wriddhiman head back to the pavilion. Pankaj was brilliantly caught by Rishabh Pant off Sumit Narwal (1-54).

While Veer Pratap and Aamir Gani contributed 26 each, Bengal couldn’t get to 400. Pradeep Sangwan (4-48) was the most successful bowler for Delhi.

Bengal coach Sairaj Bahutule was “disappointed” with batting performance.

“There was a silly run-out (Wriddhiman) and we should have got 450 plus. I am not happy with batsmen’s performance but bowlers did a good job. The ball is turning and let’s hope we have a good day tomorrow,” Bahutule said.

Brief Scores: Bengal 357 (Sudeep Chatterjee 116, Wriddhiman Saha 72, Manoj Tiwary 55; Pradeep Sangwan 4-48) Delhi 1st Innings 100/3 (Nitish Rana 30 batting; Pragyan Ojha 1-28, Ashoke Dinda 1-27, Veer Pratap Singh 1-17)

Bowlers help Haryana get big lead against Karnataka

If the opening day saw centurion Virender Sehwag at his vintage best, then Day 2 witnessed the domination of Haryana bowlers as the visitors packed Karnataka for 221 to grab a 110-run first innings lead in the Group A Ranji Trophy cricket match in Mysuru on Friday.

The visitors’ domination though continued at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, with the bowlers coming out all guns blazing against the defending champions.

After star opener Robin Uthappa (5) fell early, Lokesh Rahul got down to the re-building job with a defiant 63.

Rahul’s 80-run second-wicket partnership with Ravikumar Samarth (30) gave the hosts hope, but once the duo returned to the pavilion, the batting wobbled and finally fell.

Brief Scores: Haryana 331 and 27/0 in 9 overs (Rahul Dewan 10 not out, Nitish Saini 13 not out; Vinay Kumar 0-9) Karnataka 221 all out in 75.4 overs (Lokesh Rahul 63, Chidhambharam Gautam 45 not out; Rahul Dagar 3-10, Jayant Yadav 2-75)

Maharashtra inch closer to 1st innings lead over Raj

Chirag Khurana struck an unbeaten half century as Maharashtra made a strong reply to Rajasthan’s first innings total of 318 by reaching 244 for 5 on the second day of Ranji Trophy cricket match in Jaipur on Friday.

In a hard-fought day’s cricket, Rajasthan added 60 runs at the expense of five wickets after resuming the day on 258 for 5 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

In reply to Rajasthan’s 318, Maharashtra top order flopped as they were reduced to 131 for 5 and they looked like folding up today itself.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan 1st Innings: 318 all out in 102.1 overs (Ashok Menaria 84, Rajat Bhatia 59; Samad Fallah 3/77, Shrikant Mundhe 3/94). Maharashtra 1st Innings: 244 for 5 in 71 overs (Chirag Khurana 67 batting; K Ajay Singh 2/40)

Assam dismiss Vidarbha for 154, lead by 88 runs in Ranji

Swarupam Purkayastha (4/47) and Amit Verma (3/24) shared seven wickets as Assam dismissed Vidarbha for 154 in their first innings and then reached 36 for two on the second day of their Group A Ranji Trophy match in Nagpur on Friday.

Resuming at 1/0, Vidarbha rode on a 67-run innings by Ganesh Satish and a 40-ball stay by Wasim Jaffer but rest of the batsmen could not provide the necessary support as the hosts gave away a 54-run first innings lead to Assam.

Brief score: Assam 206 & 36/2 in 16 overs (PP Das 21; AA Sarwate 2/3) Vidarbha 1st innings: 154 all out in 74 overs (G Satish 67; S Purkayastha 4/47)

