Ranji Trophy 2015, Group A: Delhi-Assam match hangs in the balance

Delhi captain Gutam Gambhir walks back to the pavilion after getting out against Assam in the second innings of their Ranji Trophy match in Guwahati. (Source: PTI) Delhi captain Gutam Gambhir walks back to the pavilion after getting out against Assam in the second innings of their Ranji Trophy match in Guwahati. (Source: PTI)

Assam rode on KB Arun Karthik’s patient 81 to take a vital eight-run first innings lead over Delhi but the Group A Ranji Trophy cricket match is interestingly poised with the visitors reaching 101 for four in their second essay at stumps on the second day, in Guwahati on Monday.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 69 for three in reply to Delhi’s 149, Assam were bowled out for 157 in 64.1 overs.

Besides Arun Karthik, who scored his runs off 169 balls and hit eight boundaries and three sixes, no other Assam batsmen could make significant contributions.

Skipper Gokul Sharma (24) added just two runs to his overnight score before being castled by Pradeep Sangwan.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Manan Sharma was pick of the bowlers for Delhi with figures of four for 41, while Sangwan scalped three wickets for 33 runs.

Delhi batsmen showed more purpose in their second innings but the visiting team skipper Gautam Gambhir’s torrid time with the bat continues as he fell for a duck, LBW to Krishna Das (2/31).

But the other opener Unmukt Chand showed some spark and made 44 off 64 balls before he became Krishna’s second victim of the day.

Dhruv Shorey (38) and Nitish Rana (19) both fell to Gokul Sharma (2/6).

Milind Kumar and Puneet Bisht were yet to open their account at the close of play.

Delhi lead Assam by 93 runs with six wickets. The match is heading for an interesting finish as two full day’s play still remains for both the sides to eke out a result.

Brief Scores: Delhi: 149 & 101 for four in 44 overs (Unmukt Chand 44, Dhruv Shorey 38; Gokul Sharma 2/6). Assam: 157 all out in 64.1 overs (KB Arun Karthik 81; Manan Sharma 4/41)

Skipper Behera’s marathon 255 puts Odisha in strong position

Captain Natraj Behera struck a magnificient unbeaten 255 to guide Odisha to a mammoth 529 for six declared in their first innings against Haryana on the second day of their Group A Ranji Trophy cricket match, in Lahli on Monday.

Behera, who resumed at his overnight score of 143, faced 453 balls and struck 19 boundaries and four sixes during his marathon knock.

Brief Scores: Odisha: 529 for six decl in 163 overs (Natraj Behera 255 not out, Ranjit Singh 112, Halhadar Das 93; Harshal Patel 2/94). Haryana: 38 for no loss in 15 overs (Rahul Dewan 26 not out, Nitin Saini 12 not out)

Chatterjee cracks century as Bengal reach 528/8

Sudip Chatterjee struck a sublime 147 to steer Bengal to 528/8 on day two of their Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra in Pune on Monday.

Chatterjee, who resumed the innings from an overnight 51, went on to play for 311 balls with his solid knock comprising 19 fours.

Brief scores: Bengal 528/8 in 180 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 147; Samad Fallah 2/102, Chirag Khurana 4/141)

Rajasthan fightback on day two

Rajashtan fought back by reducing Vidarbha to 202/6 on day two of the Ranji Trophy Group A game in Nagpur on Monday.

Rajasthan, who were bowled out for 216 on the opening day, had Vidarbha reeling at 122 for six before Ravi Jangid (27*) and Aditya Sarwate (42*) frustrated the visitors with an unbeaten 81 run partnership.

Earlier in the day, veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer perished cheaply even as his opening partner Faiz Fazal occupied the crease for 126 balls, scoring 40 in the process.

Captain Subramaniam Badrinath too failed to score a big one after facing 128 balls for 29 runs.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 216 in 88.4 overs. Vidarbha 202/6 in 84 overs (Faiz Fazal 40, Aditya Sarwate batting 42; Aniket Choudhary 2/34)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App