Ranji Round-up: Mayank Aggarwal scores double ton against Karnataka

Group A

Hyderabad in control:

Brief scores: Hyderabad 474/9 decl (A Rayadu 112, B Sandeep 82, Ravi Teja 70, Akshath Reddy 69 Manish Rao 3/76, Karan Thakur 3/96) lead Railways 35/1 (Shivakant Shukla 12 no, Ravi Teja 1/8) by 439 runs

Mayank’s double ton

Brief scores: Maharashtra 245 trail Karnataka 461/2 (Mayank Aggarwal 219 no, Samarth 129, S Gugale 1/32) by 216 runs.

Group B

Kerala lead

Brief scores: Kerela 219 and 45/1 (Vishnu Vinod 20, Ram Dayal 1/12) lead Jammu and Kashmir 173 (Shubham Khajuria 41, Bandeep Singh 39, Ahmed Omar Banday 35, Akshay KC 4/37, Sijomon Joseph 3/45, Jalaj Saxena 3/57) by 91 runs

Gujarat in control:

Brief scores: Gujarat 236 and 110/2 (P Panchal 61 no, Parthiv Patel 23, A Mishra 2/27) lead Haryana 157 (RP Sharma 65, HJ Rana 50, Piyush Chawla 4/48, S Desai 3/68, C Gaja 2/13) by 189 runs

Group C

Odisha rocked

Brief scores: Mumbai 289 (Prithwi Shaw 105, Ajinkya Rahane 49, S Lad 33, A Tare 32, Basant Mohanty 4/51, Biplab Samantaray 2/26) and 58/3 (Prithvi Shaw 46, Deepak Behera 1/6, Basant Mohanty 1/18) lead Odisha 145 (Biplab Samantaray 72 no, Shantanu Mishra 36, Vijay Gohil 3/26, Abhishek Nayar 3/27, Shardul 2/25) by 202 runs

Baroda cross 500:

Brief scores: Baroda 521 (Vishnu Solanki 116, A Sheth 95 no, Abhijit Karambelkar 86, M Patel 76, Gurinder Singh 2/61, A Sarkar 3/88, Rana Dutta 2/43) lead Tripura 63/1 (S Singha 41, A Sheth 1/18) by 458 runs

Bhatia shines

Brief scores:

Madhya Pradesh 321(Harpreet Singh Bhatia 88, Shubham Sharma 60, Rajat Patidar 37, Prithvi Raj Yarra 4/56, K Sasikanth 2/58) lead Andhra Pradesh 177/5 (G Vihari 77, B Sumanth 57, Mihir Hirwani 2/33, Ishwar Pandey 1/30) by 144 runs

Group D

Punjab 481/6

Brief scores: Chattisgarh 238 trail Punjab 481/6 (Anmolpreet Singh 171 no, Gurkeerat Mann 111, Jiwanjot Singh 75, S Kharwar 3/90, P Sinha 2/87) by 243 runs

Services trail

Brief scores: Vidharbha 385 (FY Fazal 136, Ganesh Satish 78, S Ramaswamy 55, Nitin Tanwar 2/44, Divesh Gurudev Pathania 2/77, Khalid Ahmed 2/82, Sachidanand Pandey 2/92) lead Services 141/4 (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 57 no, Ravi Chahuhan 44, A Wakhare 3/43, Karn Sharma 1/30) by 244 runs

