Ranji clash in Delhi interrupted as man drives car onto pitch

The incident occurred at 4.40 pm, 20 minutes from close of play. (Source: Twitter) The incident occurred at 4.40 pm, 20 minutes from close of play. (Source: Twitter)

In a bizarre incident, a man drove his car onto the pitch during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at the Air Force ground in Palam on Friday afternoon.

The man, who identified himself as Girish Sharma, 32, claimed that he had lost his way, and since there was no security at the entrance, he drove his vehicle, a Maruti Wagon R, onto the ground.

The incident occurred at 4.40 pm, 20 minutes from close of play. The unexpected entry of the vehicle startled both the players and umpires. As Sharma tried to drive away, he was caught by security officials and handed over to the Air Force Police.

“I had just taken a wicket when we saw the car coming in. Suddenly, the driver took a turn, and came towards the pitch. He took two rounds of the pitch area and then left. We were all shocked and speechless… May be the gate was open. At Palam, you can’t see the gate, so nobody saw the car coming in… Thoda dar laga (Felt a bit scared), but there was no time to react. As he came and left within minutes, we were all taken by surprise,” said Delhi all-rounder Manan Sharma.

“It’s a security breach, but this person is a civilain and we have no jusridiction over him. That’s why we have called Delhi Police,” said an Air Force officer. Police are questioning Sharma.

The venue was shifted to Palam at the last minute because Feroz Shah Kotla was hosting the India-New Zealand Twenty20.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd