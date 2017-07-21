Rangana Herath set to lead Sri Lanka in first Test against India at Galle

Rangana Herath is set to lead Sri Lanka in the absence of Dinesh Chandimal.(Source: Reuters) Rangana Herath is set to lead Sri Lanka in the absence of Dinesh Chandimal.(Source: Reuters)

After Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the first Test due to illness, Rangana Herath is all set to lead the Sri Lankan side in the opening match of the series. This development was confirmed by the Sri Lankan cricket board. It may be recalled here that the veteran spinner has skippered the side before (against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh).

Meanwhile, according to a report in The Sunday Time Sri Lanka Chandimal is set to miss the first two Test matches which will be held in Galle and Colombo, respectively – after being infected with pneumonia. However, team manager Asanka Gurusinha claimed that he was definitely out of the first Test.

“We were actually only told late last night – the blood Test came a bit late. He’s got pneumonia. He was admitted to hospital this morning at 9 am, and he’s definitely out of the first Test. “The doctors have advised us this morning to say: ‘Finish the first Test’ and they’ll advise us afterwards. If they tell us he needs another week to recover, that’s it. We can’t do anything.” said Asanka Gurusinha and added, “Most probably the captain is going to be Rangana, because for now it’s just one Test, and he has done the job before,” Gurusinha said. “But we haven’t worked everything out. We will sit down and do that this afternoon.”

Chandimal will miss the 1st Test against India, & in his absence team will be led by Spin master Rangana Herath. http://t.co/2J1wvkirPy — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) 21 July 2017

Earlier Ranaga Herath, courtesy of his fine form secured the second spot in Test bowling rankings. He replaced R Ashwin.

