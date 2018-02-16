Ramesh Powar resigns as MCA academy spin coach, cites ‘unprofessionalism’

Ramesh Powar has stepped down from his position. (Source: File) Ramesh Powar has stepped down from his position. (Source: File)

Ex-India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has resigned from his position as the spin coach of Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) academy. Powar, who was working with MCA for the past six months, revealed that he was forced to take this step as there was no work being done. With his proposal for conducting a camp for youngsters also not taken up, Powar called time on his stint with the MCA. Earlier, after Powar had announced his retirement in 2015, then MCA vice-president and former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar had said that the MCA will use Powar’s experience to spot and groom spinners for Mumbai.

Speaking to TOI, he said, “There was no work to be done. There are a lot of protocols and technicalities in the MCA. I submitted a proposal (for a camp) in the first week of January. Now, we’re in the second week of February, but they never got back to me. I can’t just sit there and draw a salary from the MCA when I was supposed to help the spinners around.”

Stating that the MCA conducted its affairs in a lackadaisical manner, Powar said,”There should be a system. They should have informed me that I have been assigned as the talent hunt coach (of the bowlers) for a camp from January 15 to 20 via a letter or a mail. Instead, I got a call from a clerk in the MCA, who told me that I need to report for the camp. He then went on to ask me whether I’ll bring my own car or should the MCA send one. Aghast at his query, I told him that I’ll get my car. This is nothing but unprofessionalism basically.”

Citing a few other examples Powar went on to say,”One of the kids I wanted to work on was (Mumbai left-arm spinner) Karsh Kothari. A lot of commentators were saying that his head/body is falling over one side while bowling. He’s physically weak. He’s got weak legs and hips. I had observed it during the season and I wanted to address that. With the help of a bowling coach, physio and trainer, he would have become better.”

“I had made a note that I wanted to work more on left-arm spinner Sidak Singh’s action. Vijay Gohil (Mumbai left-arm spinner) wasn’t in form, and I wanted to work on his mental strength,” he added.

“It would have been a good exercise. I was thinking of merging the talent hunt camp with these spinners. It would have allowed us to gel and become a strong unit of 25 or 30 spinners. Mumbai cricket would have benefited,” he concluded by saying.

