Ramachandra Guha resigns from BCCI’s panel of administrators

Historian and author Ramachandra Guha on Thursday resigned from BCCI’s panel of administrators. Guha was appointed to BCCI’s panel of administrators by the Supreme Court in January this year. Guha said that he has tendered his resignation to Chairman of BCCI’s Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai, who was appointed by the apex court.
Guha, one of the administrators of BCCI, has reportedly told the Supreme Court that he has resigned from the post. The historian has cited personal reasons with respect to his resignation while the Supreme Court has asked him to file a plea with the registry which would be taken up in July.
The Supreme Court appointed new administrators to spearhead the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the ouster of BCCI chief Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke. Historian Ramachandra Guha, former CAG Vinod Rai, former Indian women cricketer Diana Edulji, and banker Vikram Limaye, were appointed as the new members of the cricket panel. Guha is an eminent historian. His fields of interest are known to include politics, sociology, environment and cricket history.
- Jun 1, 2017 at 11:20 amgood that he has resigned. His writings, approach in every facet of life looks tuned to glorify the only-over-glorified family of India. So much so that in India, History has got almost defined as "an exercise in glorifying the only-over-glorified family of India." Any writing which do not conform to the referred pattern will be called "fiction", "motivated writing". So much so that no writing/booking exists in India which can be "officially called history" if it does not have corroborative reference in "discovery of India penned by JL Nehru". Mr. Guha and his like have spent their life time, energy in being conformist in the name of being "resercher", "writer", "historian", "scholar" etc.Reply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 11:13 amOMG...that is so hilarious. In any case, what was the man DOING on a cricket panel? So bizarre! He has no experience in the sport, so first, I question why the govt appointed HIM in the first place. Second, I wonder why he ACCEPTED. IS this how these 'intellectuals' grow fat through patronage from the govt in power?Reply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 11:19 am'He has no experience is the sport' No. He has written widely on cricket. I suggest you do some research before posting.Reply
- Jun 1, 2017 at 11:25 amHej buddy, Writing about sports does not mean you have experience ADMINISTERING the sport😬