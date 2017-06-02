Ramachandra Guha peeved at banned officials attending BCCI meetings

Ramachandra Guha also complained about being kept in the dark while several decisions were taken on the CoA’s behalf. (File photo) Ramachandra Guha also complained about being kept in the dark while several decisions were taken on the CoA’s behalf. (File photo)

Historian Ramachandra Guha is dismayed by the manner in which former BCCI office-bearers, disqualified by the Supreme Court, repeatedly defy the bans and attend Board meetings. He flagged this matter in his resignation letter addressed to Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai on Friday.

BCCI strongmen such as N Srinivasan and Anurag Thakur have been barred by the apex court, but they are constantly on the lookout for avenues to exert their influence on cricketing matters. Srinivasan even proposed a boycott of the ICC Champions Trophy when the ‘Big Three’ revenue sharing model, championed by him was dismantled by the Shashank Manohar-headed ICC.

“These disqualified men are openly attending BCCI meetings, claiming to represent their state association, and indeed played a leading role in the concerted (if fortunately in the end aborted) attempt to get the Indian team to boycott the Champions Trophy.

Guha believes the CoA should not “have stayed silent and inactive when the Supreme Court judgement was being so flagrantly violated by people clearly disqualified to serve as office-bearers of state or even BCCI-run cricketing bodies.”

“The CoA did not bring them to the notice of the Court, and did not issue clear directions asking the offenders to desist either.”

Guha also complained about being kept in the dark while several decisions were taken on the CoA’s behalf.

“Between meetings, perhaps there was not adequate consultation, and there were several crucial decisions made where all CoA members were not brought into the loop.”

He especially hinted at the sacking of legal counsel.

“A capable, non-political senior counsel representing the CoA and BCCI in the Supreme Court was abruptly replaced by another senior counsel who is a party politician. Surely, other CoA members should have been consulted by email or by phone before this important change was made.”

Ramachandra Guha Resignation Letter to Shri Vinod Rai by The Indian Express on Scribd

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd