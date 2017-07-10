Virat Kohli make sure you drink less and smoke less, says Rakhi Sawant in accusation of India getting overconfident in ICC Champions Trophy Final

Rakhi Sawant accused Virat Kohli and team of drinking night before India vs Pakistan. Rakhi Sawant accused Virat Kohli and team of drinking night before India vs Pakistan.

Rakhi Sawant is again in the news and this time her target is India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli who she has accused of smoking and drinking a night before the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final match and thus failing to defend their title. Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs in the final and Sawant is clearly still not over the loss. In a video interview to Firstpost she said that they could have never thought that India will go down in the final. “What is wrong with you Virat? This is about the entire country, which loves you. People bet so much during an India-Pakistan game and so many of them lost the bet. There were speculations that India will thrash Pakistan. Never in our dreams did we think that we will lose by 180 runs,” she said.

She then claimed that the problem must be with Kohli as the then head coach Anil Kumble resigned right after the tournament. She said, “Kumble just resigned, that means there is a problem with you. From now on I will make sure I am present at the ground so that you play well. We were overconfident because we were having a winning streak.”

Sawant then accused Team India of drinking all night as they were ‘overconfident’ and hence lost badly in the final. “Hence, the players they partied all night, they drank. Next day how do you expect them to score when their lungs are burning. If your liver and lungs do not work how do you expect to score runs. Virat Kohli make sure you drink less and smoke less. If there is a problem, Virat make me the captain. I will not allow your eyes to wander, only then will you play good cricket,” she added. She also spoke on other hot topics in the same interview – from beef ban to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

