Rajiv Shukla to continue as IPL Chairman: BCCI CoA

Chief of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators overlooking the functioning of BCCI, Vinod Rai has said that Rajiv Shukla will continue as IPL Chairman. There was a lot of speculation regarding the position of the Chairman in the IPL and whether there will be a new chairman. However, with this decision it puts all matters to rest.

Rai-led CoA is monitoring proceedings of the all-important IPL Governing Council meeting. This is the first IPL GC meeting since the BCCI administrators were removed by the Court after non-adherence with Lodha appointed committee.

It may be recalled here that the Supreme Court had appointed a four-member panel of administrators led by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rai to help in the “smooth implementation” of the Lodha panel reforms. As of now they are functioning as the new interim bosses of the BCCI and will run the day-to-day administration of BCCI till the Lodha reforms are fully implemented and elections are held.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators (COA) had earlier barred BCCI officials from attending the IPL players’ auction which included Rajiv Shukla. However, the former Board vice-president, did make his presence felt in the IPL auctions held in Bengaluru.

