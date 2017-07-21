Rajeev Shukla errs in wishing India women’s team on reaching World Cup final

Rajeev Shukla made an error in his congratulatory tweet for the Indian women’s team. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Rajeev Shukla made an error in his congratulatory tweet for the Indian women’s team. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

BCCI official and IPL chairman was on the receiving end of some embarrassing moments after he congratulated the India women’s team for reaching the “Champions Trophy Final” instead of the ICC Women’s World Cup Final that they’re competing in in England. Even though Shukla deleted the tweet a few minutes later, the damage was done and many on social media ridiculed his mistake.

In a tweet, Shukla wrote, “Congratulations to @BCCIWomen team for making it into the Champions trophy final by beating Australia. Great knock by @imHarmanpreet”. He congratulated both the team for reaching the summit clash by beating Australia by 36 runs in the semi-final and Harmanpreet Kaur who bagged the Player of the Match honours for her stupendous 171 run knock from just 115 balls that gave India a big advantage after batting first.

It is worth noting that India men’s team were involved in the Champions Trophy last month where they played Pakistan in the final but finished second best by a considerable margin of 180 runs.

Rajeev Shukla’s tweet with the error was shortlived but was quickly taken screenshots of on social media. Rajeev Shukla’s tweet with the error was shortlived but was quickly taken screenshots of on social media.

This has been a controversial and a gaffe filled Women’s World Cup for the Indian team. In the early stages of the World Cup, a journalist had irked the captain Mithali Raj by asking her to name her favourite male cricketer which was duly shut down by the skipper. On the other side of things, captain of the men’s team, Virat Kohli, congratulated Mithali on becoming the highest scorer in women’s ODI but with a photo of Punam Raut.

What a superb knock by Indian women cricket team in World Cup It looks they will make it to finals by defeating Australia — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 20, 2017

Congrats @BCCIWomen cricket team for the comprehensive victory against Australia #WomensWorldCup2017 . Well played @ImHarmanpreet — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 20, 2017

Best Wishes to @BCCIWomen cricket team for the #WomensWorldCup2017 final match. A defining moment for Indian Cricket @M_Raj03 #BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 20, 2017

Later Shukla corrected himself and posted multiple tweets congratulating the team.

