Rajasthan to feature in Ranji Trophy 2017-18

A single bench of Rajasthan High Court has ensured that cricketers from the state of Rajasthan can participate in the upcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy. Justice Manish Bhandari gave his verdict on Tuesday after the two factions of the state association (CP Joshi and RS Nandu) failed to reach a compromise. Team Rajasthan convenor KVP Rao is reportedly set to be in charge.

It may be recalled here that the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rajasthan Association was banned by BCCI after they re-elected Lalit Modi as the chairman. This resulted in players also not being able to play in the Ranji Trophy.

However, with the ruling, the players will continue to participate in the domestic tournaments under the Team Rajasthan banner. A three-member selection committee is also set to pick the players. Vinod Mathur, Sanjay Vyas and Nazmul Hussain will be the selectors for the senior team.

