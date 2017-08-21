Royals want name change, Kings XI want to check out of Mohali

Kings XI Punjab have gone ahead and requested the BCCI, not for the first time, about shifting their base from Mohali. (File) Kings XI Punjab have gone ahead and requested the BCCI, not for the first time, about shifting their base from Mohali. (File)

FRESH FROM having served a two-year ban for their key officials’ role in the IPL spot-fixing scandal, Rajasthan Royals have approached the BCCI with a unique request. It’s learnt that the franchise, which is officially owned by Jaipur IPL Cricket Private Limited, is keen on changing the name of the parent company.

The Royals are scheduled to return to the IPL next season, and the board feels this could be the first of their many requests as many in the BCCI are expecting them to go for a major revamp with a new team name and even shifting out of Jaipur. “They have made the request but no reason has been given as to why they want to change the company name,” a BCCI official added. A move to call themselves something other than Rajasthan Royals, who won the inaugural IPL 9 years ago, could be an image-cleansing ploy following the bad press that had come their way in the wake of the suspension.

But their shifting base from Jaipur could depend on when the BCCI decides to lift the ban on the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), which has stayed put ever since ousted IPL chairman Lalit Modi contested elections in the state a few years ago. Things have changed on that front with veteran politician CP Joshi having won the elections recently and Modi having bid adieu to cricket administration.

Kings want to move out of Mohali

Royals are not alone. Even Kings XI Punjab have gone ahead and requested the BCCI, not for the first time, about shifting from Mohali. The franchise has cited reasons such as lack of support from the state association and trouble with local authorities as the reasons for moving out. They have also complained about the lack of a fan base for the franchise in the city, which has allegedly resulted in paltry earnings for the franchise.

Team officials have insisted that there had been more gate money on offer when Kings XI Punjab played some of their “home” matches in Pune and Indore over the last two seasons. They also felt that there was more support and interest for the team in Indore. The issue is learnt to have come up before the committee of administrators (CoA) during their last meeting, and they have asked it to be tabled in the next IPL governing council meeting.

Kings XI Punjab was bought for $76 million in 2007 with Mohali as their official home base. According to some BCCI officials, the franchise might have to pay extra money to the board in order to have a new home. It’s also learnt that they will also have to change the name of their franchise if they shift base.

“They had bid for Mohali when the first-ever auction took place for IPL teams. So technically, if they want to change their base now, they will have to pay the BCCI. They have made this request earlier too but the board did not agree. The franchise has been facing many issues with the local police authorities. They have also cited lack of support from the Punjab Cricket Association. If they are allowed then chances are that their name will also change. It will be as per the new venue. The IPL GC will take a call on it,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

